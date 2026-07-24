THE OVERTURN podcast shortlisted for British Podcast Award

The gripping independent podcast, The Overturn, has this week been shortlisted in the ‘Impact’ category of the British Podcast Awards. For over a decade, these awards have recognised excellence and originality in British podcasting, with this category highlighting podcasts that have attempted to move the dial on some of the most important issues facing society. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 1 October in London.

The Overturn launched in March this year and brings listeners into the real-life battles of people fighting on behalf of loved ones they believe have been victims of grave miscarriages of justice. The series goes shoulder-to-shoulder with those on the outside as they campaign for those on the inside. In the face of a dysfunctional criminal appeals system, they refuse to stop fighting to clear their loved ones’ names.