‘Why are we still inside?’ Birmingham Four 10 years on

August 2026 will mark mine and my co-defendants ten-year fight and continuing struggle for justice. A decade has passed now, and I am still left with unanswered questions from when I was first arrested and with even more questions with the passing of ten years. Despite unravelling blatant lies, falsification of evidence, misconduct, a lack of investigation throughout the trial and the case as a whole, why and how did we get convicted? Even more importantly why are we still inside? Where was the outrage and media attention in light of such damning and blatant evidence of police corruption?

This reflection was read out by Mariam Hussain, sister of Khobaib Hussain, at the Westminster launch event of the latest issue of PROOF magazine: Coverups, jailhouse snitches & scapegoats (issue 7).

The Birmingham Four case featured in the previous issue of PROOF: The Other Ones (Issue 6). Mariam together with her brother’s lawyer Gareth Pearce (she also represents one of the other men, Naweed Ali) were invited to give an update on the case.

Mariam Hussain and Gareth Peirce joined a panel of journalists who debated the role of journalism in the investigation of miscarriages of justice. Peirce submitted an application to the CCRC over two years ago. She called the CCRC ‘a state-funded repair shop that doesn’t know how to use the tools to repair’. The lawyer described the submissions to the CCRC as ‘extraordinary’. ‘The content is like a thriller,’ she said. ‘Why don’t I send it to the New Yorker instead? Truly, it would have more opportunity of getting a human reaction, even if it’s a rejection, than two years of nothing from the CCRC.’

Why did the IOPC show no sense of concern along with the Court of Appeal judges and EU court of Human Rights? How can you literally turn a blind eye to such clear evidence of police planting evidence and tell us that the rulings by the trial judge stands, and the judgement of the jury holds?

The shock factor of the case of the Birmingham Four still shocks you even if you are familiar with the case. You could quite literally script a movie from the court transcripts. Ironically the corrupt undercover officer Vincent did say he was going to put on an ‘Oscar-winning performance’ when he gets in the dock. Speaking of movie and exposure in general, I was lucky to meet Omar Benguit, here at Long Lartin prison who is serving life over 23 years now and is completely innocent.

I remember watching one of his many Panorama documentaries and discussing it for hours on the Wing together. His latest documentary was the hot topic of many prisoners who know Omar in Long Lartin. Each and every one shocked at why he is still inside after such jaw dropping and hard-hitting evidence of his innocence. What struck me the most was his sister Amie, like my sister Mariam continuously ferociously campaigning for Omar. I couldn’t help notice how tired she was of the whole Appeals process, in particular with the CCRC, their failings and how long they have had Omar’s case. Again she is like many others left with unanswered questions.

The prison system hugely hinders you when you maintain your innocence. 10 years on me and my co-defendants remain as Cat A prisoners; we cannot progress to lower category as we are constantly being told by Psychology and Probation that we have not addressed our offending behaviour. How do we address our offending behaviour when no offence was committed? The chances of ever getting parole are also diminished as they will always view you as a guilty person in denial who has failed to address their offence. Any attempt to speak face to face with journalists are also not accommodated, I have heard if access is to be granted it is with great struggle. Technically you are being held hostage to the ransom of admitting guilt to something you did not do.

Justice delayed is ultimately justice denied. My faith has kept me strong over the years and I remain hopeful justice will be done. Reflecting on the topic of justice and the religion of Islam, I could see a stark contrast in its application. Islamic governance is dictated by divine law derived from the Holy Quran and Prophetic methodology. Laws are not manmade, and people are not ruled by wins and desires. One of the famous Caliph named Umar ibn Abd Al-Aziz who ruled over Christians and Jews also was an example of the justice of Islam. One day he was distributing the alms’ fruits to the poor and the needy. His young son ran towards him and took an apple from among the fruits. When he was about to take a bite from it, Umar snatched it from his hand and ordered him to go back home. The child returned crying to his mother and told her what happened. She ordered him to calm down and promised to buy him another one. When Umar returned home, he told Fatima, the apples were not his and belonged to the treasury and was the wealth of the Muslims and he will be questioned by God almighty about everything regarding his rule of the people.

Even the Jews and Christians wept when Umar passed away and proclaimed the justice under Islamic rule was more just then when they were ruled by their own people. He replaced corrupt, oppressive governors with righteous leaders and allowed citizens to complain directly to him without fear of retaliation. This is a massive contrast to the justice/ governing system in the UK. Countless government scandals, police corruption, usurped wealth, false imprisonment of innocent people and yet no accountability, zero, zilch. All you get for your trouble if you’re lucky is a public enquiry, followed by a lengthy report and 20 years down the line the same mistakes being repeated and no lessons being learnt.

Why aren’t prisons full of corrupt police officers? Why is no one being held to account for their actions and who exactly are the powerful and elite answerable to? There must be a reason why criminal law enforcement officers feel so untouchable. It’s because they are protected by a system so deeply corrupt to its core, it takes people decades to clear their names of crimes they did not commit.

New questions now emerge as our case lingers on with the CCRC. Exactly how much evidence do you need to say the conviction is unsafe? Why have cases with far less points of law and corruption had appeals granted and in less amount of time? How much longer do we need to campaign, keep knocking on doors and raising awareness before something is done? How many more Panorama documentaries need to be produced about Omar Benguit’s case, before he can finely be free? Most importantly when will those real criminals hiding in uniform be brought to justice?

I end by saying we need urgent change, there needs to be an outrage at this disgusting lack of justice and alarm bells should be ringing as we are witnessing a deterioration of the criminal justice system. I urge journalists to truly investigate, raise more awareness and for the media to also do the same.

Lastly, I am forever grateful for organisations such as the Justice Gap and Appeal and all campaigners for justice including individuals such as Lawyers, Gareth Peirce and Barristers who never give up for the fight for justice. I pray and hope one day justice will be done.

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