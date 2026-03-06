The Overturn podcast: “Everyday we’re out here – thinking of them locked up. They are always in our minds.”

A gripping new podcast, The Overturn , brings listeners into the real-life battles of people fighting on behalf of loved ones they believe have been victims of grave miscarriages of justice.

The series goes shoulder-to-shoulder with those on the outside as they campaign for those on the inside. In the face of a dysfunctional criminal appeals system, they refuse to stop fighting to clear their loved ones’ names.

Listen to the trailer

From families contesting the convictions of teenagers jailed for conspiracy to murder over group-chat messages, to a former police officer who alleges he’s been stitched up by colleagues, to relatives of four men claiming a corrupt undercover sting led to their terrorism convictions, The Overturn brings their fight for justice to the forefront with journalistic resolve and critical urgency. The series highlights potential police corruption to secure dodgy convictions, the discredited testimony of prison cell snitches, and murder convictions so dubious even the victim’s family believe the wrong man went down.

But above all, it highlights the courage – and loneliness – of fighting a broken justice system. These are the stories of people who maintain they’re innocent and yet remain in prison, fighting unimaginable odds to win justice in a system that – many would say – is rigged against them.

Cases like the Post Office Horizon scandal and the wrongful conviction of Andy Malkinson have drawn huge public attention, seemingly evidence of rare examples of the system getting it wrong. However, every year about 1,500 people write to the Criminal Cases Review Commission having been convicted of a crime but claiming to be innocent. That is the only organisation with the power to send a case back to the Court of Appeal. Last year, only 1.5% of those cases got sent back to the courts; and of the tiny number of wrongful convictions which are actually overturned, almost all are refused compensation.

The criminal appeals system is broken.

The Overturn is produced and hosted by Marnie Duke. Executive producers are Jon Robins and Calum McRae. The series has been supported by The Future Justice Project, a charity set up by Glyn Maddocks KC, Barry Sheerman MP and Jon Robins in 2021 as a result of growing concerns about miscarriages of justice. All interviews by Marnie Duke are original. The cases in this series have all featured over the years on the Justice Gap and (in the case of episodes 3 and 7) in Jon’s book Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018).

Marnie Duke won silver Best New Producer at the 2025 Audio Production Awards and is the silver Rising Star at the British Podcast Awards 2025. Her work has been shortlisted for the International Women’s Podcast Awards and the Independent Podcast Awards.

New episodes coming every week from 26 March 2026.