The Overturn episode 7 – Jason Moore: Wrong Man in Prison for Murder, Says Victim’s Family

Episode 7 of The Overturn – Jason Moore: Wrong Man in Prison for Murder, Says Victim’s Family

Listen to the full episode below, or via Spotify.

Jason Moore was jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years after being found guilty of murdering Robert Darby in 2005.

Relatives of Darby, who was stabbed to death in a pub car park in East London, have joined with campaigners supporting the release of the man convicted of his killing. They have called on the miscarriage of justice watchdog to re-open the case. The Bishop of Stepney, Joanne Grenfell, also supports Jason Moore’s campaign, and has praised ‘an extraordinary act of solidarity’ between the families of the victim and the man convicted of the crime.

In an interview with the Justice Gap in 2023, Robert’s brother Tim Darby insisted he always believed that the police had gone after the wrong person. After his brother’s death, Jason Moore fled to Spain fearful of reprisals. He came home in 2012 and reported to the police in the hope that he would be able to clear his name. Darby also recalled introducing himself to Jason Moore‘s sister, Kirstie, outside the Old Bailey when the trial ended saying that her family were ‘never in any danger’ of retribution from him.

Kirstie has been fighting on Jason’s behalf since the conviction. She told the Justice Gap: ‘How can you be expected to take your new evidence to a body of people that are there to protect the innocent but have shown themselves to behave in the same manner as the people that they are there to protect you from?’

Kirstie wants to use Jason’s case as a ‘magnifying glass’ to show the public the state of the justice system. ‘It’s not just about Jason, it’s about a broken system.’

In this episode, we find out why the family of the victim believe the wrong man is in prison.