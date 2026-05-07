The Overturn episode 9 – “Fighting a miscarriage of justice is the most herculean task imaginable”

Episode 9 of The Overturn – “Fighting a miscarriage of justice is the most herculean task imaginable”
Listen to the full episode below, or via Spotify.
In a bonus round-up episode, Marnie Duke talks to the human rights lawyer and criminal appeal specialist Glyn Maddocks KC and Dr Jon Robins, executive producer on the series – and journalist and lecturer in criminology at Brighton University.
They talk about where the stories covered in the series came from and why they are so difficult to resolve – if they ever are. They highlight the failures in the justice system and pay tribute to the heroism of campaigners who dedicate their lives to getting justice in a system where there so often is none.
Glyn and Jon are directors of the Future Justice Project which sponsored the series.
The Overturn is produced and hosted by Marnie Duke. Executive producers are Jon Robins and Calum McRae. The series has been supported by The Future Justice Project, a charity set up by Glyn Maddocks KC, Barry Sheerman MP and Jon Robins in 2021 as a result of growing concerns about miscarriages of justice. All interviews by Marnie Duke are original. The cases in this series have all featured over the years on the Justice Gap and (in the case of episodes 3 and 7) in Jon’s book Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018).
Marnie Duke won silver Best New Producer at the 2025 Audio Production Awards and is the silver Rising Star at the British Podcast Awards 2025. Her work has been shortlisted for the International Women’s Podcast Awards and the Independent Podcast Awards.
New episodes coming every week from 26 March 2026.