The Overturn episode 9 – “Fighting a miscarriage of justice is the most herculean task imaginable”

Episode 9 of The Overturn – “Fighting a miscarriage of justice is the most herculean task imaginable”

Listen to the full episode below, or via Spotify.

In a bonus round-up episode, Marnie Duke talks to the human rights lawyer and criminal appeal specialist Glyn Maddocks KC and Dr Jon Robins, executive producer on the series – and journalist and lecturer in criminology at Brighton University.

They talk about where the stories covered in the series came from and why they are so difficult to resolve – if they ever are. They highlight the failures in the justice system and pay tribute to the heroism of campaigners who dedicate their lives to getting justice in a system where there so often is none.

Glyn and Jon are directors of the Future Justice Project which sponsored the series.