WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
March 26 2026
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
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The Overturn podcast episode 1 media graphic

The Overturn episode 1 – Robin Garbutt: Innocent Robbery Victim or Cold-Blooded Killer?

The Overturn episode 1 – Robin Garbutt: Innocent Robbery Victim or Cold-Blooded Killer?

The Overturn podcast episode 1 media graphic

Robin Garbutt and his wife Diana lived a quiet life – running a post office in the idyllic village of Melsonby, North Yorkshire. That was until 2010, when Diana was murdered in their home. Robin Garbutt was convicted of his wife’s murder in April 2011. He has always protested his innocence, and the Criminal Cases Review Commission is currently investigating the possibility that this is true. No forensic evidence linked Garbutt to the murder, and his conviction was also tied up with his supposed thefts from his Post Office based on the now discredited evidence of the faulty Horizon accounting system that was behind hundreds of sub-postmasters’ wrongful convictions.

In October 2025 former sub-postmasters who had also been accused by the Post Office based on the faulty Horizon evidence called for Garbutt to be re-tried. Lee Castleton, who is currently suing the Post Office over the private prosecution they brought against him, told the BBC:It needs to be put in front of a judge. I firmly believe that he’s got an entitlement to be reheard, just on the basis of what we’ve already heard on the background of everything and what I already know from the Post Office saga.’

Robin Garbutt’s current application to the CCRC is his fourth. His solicitor said: ‘We believe that fresh evidence and other important developments that have come to light since the original trial, now mean that Mr Garbutt’s conviction is not safe’.

In this episode, we attempt to uncover what really happened, and question whether findings from the Post Office Inquiry could shed new light on the case.

Listen to the full episode. Or listen via Spotify.

Find out more about the series here.

The Overturn is produced and hosted by Marnie Duke. Executive producers are Jon Robins and Calum McRae. The series has been supported by The Future Justice Project, a charity set up by Glyn Maddocks KC, Barry Sheerman MP and Jon Robins in 2021 as a result of growing concerns about miscarriages of justice. All interviews by Marnie Duke are original. The cases in this series have all featured over the years on the Justice Gap and (in the case of episodes 3 and 7) in Jon’s book Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018).

Marnie Duke won silver Best New Producer at the 2025 Audio Production Awards and is the silver Rising Star at the British Podcast Awards 2025. Her work has been shortlisted for the International Women’s Podcast Awards and the Independent Podcast Awards.

New episodes coming every week from 26 March 2026.

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Samantha Dulieu is a freelance writer and News Editor of The Justice Gap. She has covered some of the most high profile miscarriages of justice in the UK, as well as law, policy, human rights issues, prisons, protest and migration. She also offers her expertise to All party Parliamentary Group on miscarriages of justice through its secretariat, the Future Justice Project.

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