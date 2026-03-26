The Overturn episode 1 – Robin Garbutt: Innocent Robbery Victim or Cold-Blooded Killer?

Robin Garbutt and his wife Diana lived a quiet life – running a post office in the idyllic village of Melsonby, North Yorkshire. That was until 2010, when Diana was murdered in their home. Robin Garbutt was convicted of his wife’s murder in April 2011. He has always protested his innocence, and the Criminal Cases Review Commission is currently investigating the possibility that this is true. No forensic evidence linked Garbutt to the murder, and his conviction was also tied up with his supposed thefts from his Post Office based on the now discredited evidence of the faulty Horizon accounting system that was behind hundreds of sub-postmasters’ wrongful convictions.

In October 2025 former sub-postmasters who had also been accused by the Post Office based on the faulty Horizon evidence called for Garbutt to be re-tried. Lee Castleton, who is currently suing the Post Office over the private prosecution they brought against him, told the BBC: ‘It needs to be put in front of a judge. I firmly believe that he’s got an entitlement to be reheard, just on the basis of what we’ve already heard on the background of everything and what I already know from the Post Office saga.’

Robin Garbutt’s current application to the CCRC is his fourth. His solicitor said: ‘We believe that fresh evidence and other important developments that have come to light since the original trial, now mean that Mr Garbutt’s conviction is not safe’.

In this episode, we attempt to uncover what really happened, and question whether findings from the Post Office Inquiry could shed new light on the case.

Listen to the full episode. Or listen via Spotify.

Find out more about the series here.