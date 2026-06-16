New investment in ‘problem solving’ courts

The government has announced new plans to divert low-level offenders away from prison with new funding for ‘Texas-style’ Intensive Supervision Courts (ISC) which will address addiction and mental health needs.

The extra £9 million in funding aims to increase the number of ISCs from 6 pilot sites to 11 across England and Wales. These new sites will focus on prolific offenders, women, and individuals with substance issues.

Known as ‘problem-solving courts’, Intensive Supervision Courts have been recognised as effective in their approach to reducing reoffending. Elements of the model include mandatory weekly sessions before the same judge, who can monitor progress and mandatory treatment courses. International examples show that they can reduce the prison population and reduce the rate of crime.

In a 2025 evaluation of a pilot study, the Ministry of Justice found that individuals under the ISC approach were able to meet rehabilitation requirements 89% of the time, with access to mental health treatment and better relationships with judges being among the benefits.

The evaluation identified some challenges with the ICS model including staff shortages and lack of additional funding for the pilot and the potential strain on bodies in the ISC process.

The new investment targets low-level offenders, women and people with substance misuse issues because evidence shows that elements such as addiction and mental health issues often lead to higher rates of reoffending. Women in custody have often also faced domestic abuse and brain injury, leading to drug addiction.

Dr Tom McNeil, Chief Executive of the JABBS Foundation for Women and Girls welcomed the announcement as ‘a significant step in the right direction and follows the evidence on what works to divert women away from custody’.

In a similar tone, Baroness Gillian Merron affirmed that ‘through [intensive supervision courts] we can cut reoffending and make communities safer, while getting those often left behind back on their feet and contributing to society again’.

Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor David Lammy explained that ICSs will ‘ensure offenders are held to account while giving them the tools they need…reducing reoffending and making our streets safer in the process’.