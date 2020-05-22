LALYs 2020 finalists announced

Congratulations to those shortlisted for this year’s Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year awards including the housing lawyer Simon Mullings, Siobhan Taylor Wood of Merseyside Law Centre (both Justice Gap contributors) and the prison lawyer Dean Kingham.

The winners will be announced on 7 July 2020, at a virtual awards ceremony. ‘Everyone in Team LALY is excited at the prospect of making LALY20 our most inclusive yet,’ says Chris Minnoch, chief exec of the Legal Aid Practitioners Group. ‘Social distancing rules mean we can’t gather in person this year, but an online event gives us the chance to open the festivities more widely. The LALY20 ceremony may be virtual, but the celebrations and the LALY spirit will be as real and palpable as ever.’

‘We are recognising the lawyers who are working to protect the rights of prisoners charged with the most serious offences; of children at risk of FGM; of families living in unsafe, unsuitable homes; and much more,’ said Minnoch.

Shortlist

1. Mental Capacity

Sheree Green – Greenchurch Legal

Katy Moulton – Irwin Mitchell

Hazel Montgomery – Cartwright King

2. Criminal Defence

Katy Hanson – Welch & Co Antonia

Kim Charles – MTC Solicitors

Philippa Southwell – Birds Solicitors

3. Family

Kate Hammond – Miles & Partners

Juanita Kareer – Wilson Solicitors

Krina Parmar – Duncan Lewis

4. Immigration & Asylum

Julian Bild – ATLEU

Nicola Burgess – JCWI

Tori Sicher – Sutovic Hartigan Solicitors

5. Legal Aid Barrister

Charlotte Bayati – Goldsmith Chambers

Richard Davenport – Citadel Chambers

James Stark – Garden Court North

6. Legal Aid Team

Duncan Lewis Solicitors, Public Law team (Harrow)

JCWI

Community Law Partnership Travellers Advice Team

7. Legal Aid Firm/NfP

South West London Law Centre

Simpson Millar Cartwright King Solicitors

8. Regional Legal Aid Firm/NfP

KRW Law

Turpin Miller

Ison Harrison

9. Legal Aid Newcomer

Arfan Bhatti – Oliver Fisher

Miranda Butler – Garden Court Chambers

Daniel Cooper – Imran Khan & Partners

Siobhan Taylor-Ward – Merseyside Law Centre

10. Public Law

Bahar Ata – Duncan Lewis

Dean Kingham – Swain & Co

Zareena Mustafa – Tuckers

11. Social Welfare

Martin Bridger – Instalaw Solicitors

Simon Mullings – Edwards Duthie Shamash

Mike Norman – Bristol Law Centre

12. Outstanding Achievement