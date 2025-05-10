Legal Aid lawyers to have their say over sector funding

The government is asking legal aid lawyers to have their say over proposed funding increases in the sector. A consultation launched last week asks for input on a £92m funding increased announced by the Ministry of Justice at the end of last year.

The MoJ hopes that this funding injection will stabilise the sector, which has been marred by cuts made by successive governments.

Law Society president Richard Atkinson said the sector needed extra funding as soon as possible, but added that the ‘cost of living is outstripping the extra funding being offered’. He also said a drop in the number of lawyers taking on legal aid work means ‘there is a real danger that people will not be able to get legal representation when charged with a crime, heightening the risk of miscarriages of justice’.

He told the Law Society Gazette: ‘The criminal justice system is a vital public service, and legal aid solicitors play an important role in ensuring there is a level playing field so that everyone can access justice regardless of their financial situation.

‘Expert advice from solicitors from the very start of cases at the police station through to the courts helps the system run smoothly and reduces delays. It makes the job of the police easier while ensuring suspects and defendants are treated fairly and avoids the impact of unrepresented defendants on a growing backlog in the courts.’

Announcing the funding plans Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC, said: ‘These proposals mark a crucial step in rebuilding a legal aid sector that has been neglected for too long. Access to justice is a cornerstone of our legal system, and this investment will ensure that the wheels of justice continue to move. As part of our Plan for Change, we’re putting legal aid on a sustainable footing now and for the future.’