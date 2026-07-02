Two officers face gross misconduct investigation over Henry Nowak murder

Two Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are being investigated for potential gross misconduct over their contact with Henry Nowak before his death, the police watchdog has confirmed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the officers were the first to arrive late on 3 December 2025 after Nowak, 18, had been stabbed five times in Southampton. The case drew national outrage after Nowak was handcuffed by officers while dying on the scene from the stabbings.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was convicted of fatally stabbing Nowak in June and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years. Digwa falsely told police he had been the victim of a racist attack, and claimed the large knife used to kill Nowak was carried due to his Sikh faith.

Body-worn footage released by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary showed Nowak saying he had been stabbed, before repeatedly telling officers he could not breathe as he lay on the ground while being handcuffed.

One officer appeared to dismiss him, saying: ‘Don’t think you have, mate’.

Shortly afterwards, Nowak appeared to cease movement and speech. An officer then asked, ‘What’s your name, mate’, to which Nowak did not respond and appeared motionless.

‘At the moment, you are under arrest, and that’s for assault’, the officer continued, again receiving no response.

Another officer then shone a torch on Nowak’s face, stating, ‘his pupils aren’t even reacting’.

During the two and a half week trial, Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France stated, ‘I am deeply sorry that Henry could not be saved. I am deeply sorry that in the moments he lost consciousness, he had been handcuffed and arrested’.

‘The evidence indicates that both officers – who were the first to arrive at the scene late in the evening of 3 December 2025 – may have potentially breached the professional behaviour standards of duties and responsibilities, use of force, and discreditable conduct’, the watchdog said.

The concerns relate to alleged failures to recognise that Nowak needed urgent medical attention, to act immediately after he said he had been stabbed and could not breathe, and to the decision to arrest and handcuff him rather than provide immediate first aid.

Derrick Campbell, the IOPC’s director of engagement, said there was ‘clear evidence that public confidence in the force may have been seriously harmed by this incident’. He said the serving of gross misconduct notices does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings will follow.

The watchdog said it had expanded its investigation after discussions with Nowak’s family, who have made formal complaints about the force. It is also examining whether the race or religion of Nowak or Digwa, or assumptions linked to community tensions, affected police decision-making.

A jury inquest into Nowak’s death is scheduled to open at Winchester Coroner’s Court on 20 September 2027.