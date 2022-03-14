WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
March 14 2022
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

More than £200m raised as ministers sell off 164 courts

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on facebook
Share on twitter

More than £200m raised as ministers sell off 164 courts

Sketch by Isobel Williams

Since 2010 some 164 court buildings have been sold off reported raising more than £200 million in the last seven years. Justice minister James Cartlidge said, in a written response to a parliamentary question by MP Steve Reed, that since 2015, ‘sale proceeds totalling £211m’ had been reinvested in the court service’s ‘Reform’ programme including ‘introducing 21st century technology and online services to increase access to justice and improve efficiency’.

According a report in the Mirror over the weekend, London’s Blackfriars Crown Court was ‘sold for the highest amount – £64,258,161 – while Ely Magistrates’ Court was bought for just £1 by the city’s council in 2013′.

‘The decision to close any court is not taken lightly,’ said James Cartlidge. ‘It only happens following full public consultation and only when effective access to justice can be maintained. Courts that have closed were either underused, dilapidated or too close to another that remains open.’

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Jon is editor of the Justice Gap. He is a criminology lecturer at Brighton University and a freelance journalist. Books include Justice in a Time of Austerity (Bristol University Press, 2021), Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018), The First Miscarriage of Justice (Waterside Press, 2014), The Justice Gap (LAG, 2009) and People Power (Daily Telegraph/LawPack, 2008). Jon is twice winner of the Bar Council's journalism award and has won Halsbury Legal's journalism award

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Dramatic rise in number of unrepresented defendants in Crown Court
Dramatic rise in number of unrepresented defendants in Crown…
Government running out of time to embed data strategy at heart of £1bn digital court reforms
Government running out of time to embed data strategy at…
The future now? Covid-19 and court reform
The future now? Covid-19 and court reform
Allow prisoners internet access, says think tank
Allow prisoners internet access, says think tank
Watchdog calls on government to make prevent prison deaths 'top priority'
Watchdog calls on government to make prevent prison deaths…