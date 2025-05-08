New law will force offenders to face victims in court or face sanctions

Criminals who refuse to attend court to face sentencing remarks will be subject to sanctions under new legislation.

The government announced on Wednesday that ‘cowardly’ criminals will be forced to face their victims in court, or face measures like more time locked in their cell or fewer privileges like time in the gym. The measure aims to punish those who are facing lengthy or whole life tariffs, who otherwise wouldn’t be deterred by the threat of a longer sentence.

The measure, introduced in the Victims and Courts Bill, gives judges the power to impose these measures on those who can currently refuse to attend sentencing remarks. High profile cases, like the murders of Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa, have led to campaigns by the victims families who say criminals not attending court are ‘opting out’ of justice.

Offenders who have been ordered to attend court by a judge but whose behaviour results in their removal from the courtroom will face the same penalties.

Justice Minister, Alex Davies-Jones, said: ‘I would like to thank the remarkable families of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Jan Mustafa, Sabina Nessa and Zara Aleena and countless others who have campaigned tirelessly for offenders to have to face the reality of their crimes by attending their sentencing. Justice isn’t optional – we’ll make sure criminals face their victims.’

The Bill also bolsters the role of Victims Commissioner, allowing them to play a greater role in individual cases. It also brings in measures to prevent parents who sexually assault their children being granted parental responsibility.