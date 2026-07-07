MI5 knew rogue agent was misogynist ‘obsessed’ with violence before he abused his partner

The results of a secret inquiry into MI5 have found serious failings in the way they handled a misogynistic and abusive agent, the BBC has revealed.

MI5 enacted a cover up after one of their agents, a neo-Nazi obsessed with violence, attacked his then partner, known as Beth. Following reporting by the BBC, about which the government took legal action to try and suppress, the office of the investigatory powers commissioner (IPCO) launched an inquiry into MI5’s handling of the allegations.

This investigation found agent X was ‘openly misogynistic’, as known by his handlers, but ‘none of this attracted much attention’ from them. The security services also knew he was ‘obsessed’ with violence, and there were indications he might be a threat to others ‘arising from his general interest in extreme violence’. The IPCO, which is responsible for overseeing the use of covert intelligence and investigatory powers, said there was a ‘lack of sufficient professional curiosity’ about X from his employer.

Evidence provided by Beth at the time of her first complaint included video footage showing X had attacked her with a machete. He had previously been reported to an overseas police force over serious domestic violence allegations against a former partner.

In March this year the Director General of MI5 apologised to a woman known as ‘Beth’ following findings that the agency provided false evidence to three courts in an attempt to contain the fallout. Head of MI5, Ken McCallum, confirmed that the agency had settled Beth’s legal claim before the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, which is the specialist court for handling allegations against the UK’s intelligence services. The settlement included a confidential damages payment and a private apology. However, MI5 stated that it was made ‘without admission of liability’.

In the latest issue of PROOF magazine, Kate Wilson writes about the case of Beth and X, lifting the lid on this attempt to reveal the secret dealings behind the protection of one rogue agent, and explores what it means for other abuses of state power. Find out more and buy your copy.