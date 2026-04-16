New PROOF magazine: Cover-ups, jailhouse snitches & scapegoats

Issue number #7 of PROOF magazine is out next week – Monday, April 20: Cover-ups, jailhouse snitches & scapegoats. It’s our biggest ever issue of PROOF – 124 pages – featuring the best long read writing shining a light on our broken justice system.

Kate Wilson of Police Spies out of our Lives on her attempts to lift the lid on how far the state is willing to go to protect the identity of one of its agents, a white supremacist neo-Nazi.

Simon Hattenstone bids farewell to colleague and friend Eric Allison, the first and probably last prisons correspondent for a national newspaper. Plus, interviews with Harriet Wistrich and Lucy Letby’s lawyer Mark McDonald.

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Edited by Jon Robins and Sam Dulieu

Designed by Carolina Semprucci

Photography Andy Aitchison

Illustrations Isobel Williams, Ella Morris-Kingley and Oonagh Shakespeare

You can buy PROOF here

In PROOF#7, Mos Hannan revisits the Free Satpal Ram campaign – a shocking case of racism in our justice system. Mos writes about how Satpal fought back.

Filmmakers Jemma Gander and Fran Robertson on how a vulnerable prisoner, Joe Outlaw, managed to put the discredited IPP sentence on trial. APPEAL’s Nisha Waller and Tehreem Sultan expose that other great source of injustice: joint enterprise.

The issue revisits the legacy of the Guildford Four and the ongoing fight for the truth in feature written by by the lawyer who represented those wrongly convicted of the 1974 bombings, Alastair Logan CBE, together with the journalist who made two films and wrote a book about the landmark case. Elsewhere, Felicity Gerry KC writes about the posthumous fight to clear the name of Christine Keeler and why her wrongful conviction represents the ‘ultimate in slut shaming’.

As always, we shine a light on ongoing miscarriage of justice campaigns: Charles Thomson on the Mark Ozzy Osbourne case and JE editor Jon Robins on Justin Plummer – twice wrongly convicted and twice exonerated.

We also have a section on the ‘framing of Lucy Letby’. Statistician Dr Richard Gill who helped overturn the wrongful conviction of the Dutch nurse Lucia de Berk updates a provocative article he wrote more than 10 years ago for the JG – with consultant neonatologist Dr Svilena Dimitrova: How to become a convicted serial killer without killing anyone? Steve Phelps, a former producer on the BBC’s Rough Justice and Channel Four’s Trial & Error, shines a light on how at the media framed Letby as either monstrous or else wrongful convcition.

Thanks to all our contributors: Dr Svilena Dimitrova; Sam Dulieu, Jenny Evans, Ros Franey, Jemma Gander, felicityGerry, Professor Richard Gill, Mos Hannan, Simon Hattenstone, Kim Johnson MP, Alastair Logan OBE, glyn Maddocks Casey, Peter McNamara, Ella Morris-Skingley, Stephen Phelps, Fran Robertson, Jon Robins, Oona Shakespeare, Tehreem Sultan, Charles Thomson, Dr Nisha Waller, Isobel Williams, Kate Wilson

This issue was sponsored by the Future Justice Project.