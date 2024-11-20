Inquest Opens Into Death of Suzy Lamplugh Suspect John Cannan 

By Aina Alyssa Sazali – University of Manchester Law School UG Student

John Cannan, a convicted murderer and the prime suspect in the disappearance of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh, has died in prison of natural causes, an inquest has heard.

Cannan, 70, was serving a life sentence at HMP Full Sutton, East Yorkshire, for the abduction, rape, and murder of newlywed Shirley Banks in 1987. He passed away on 6 November, with the cause of death identified as a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.

He was arrested in Birmingham 11 days after Mrs. Banks went missing, with some of her belongings found in his possession. Her body was later discovered in a Somerset stream.

The inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Hull Coroner’s Court, where Area Coroner Lorraine Harris confirmed that Cannan was identified by a prison officer. Reports are being prepared ahead of a full inquest, the date of which is yet to be determined.

Cannan was also the primary suspect in the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh, a 25-year-old estate agent who vanished in Fulham, London, on 28 July 1986, after meeting a client known only as “Mr. Kipper.” Reports suggested that Cannan bore a resemblance to an e-fit of the man seen with Ms. Lamplugh on the day she disappeared, but no charges were ever brought forward. Ms. Lamplugh’s body has never been found and following Cannan’s death, her family said they would never get closure.

In October 2023, the parole board deemed Cannan too dangerous to release, maintaining his status as a Category A prisoner.

The brief hearing confirmed that a full investigation into Cannan’s death will follow.