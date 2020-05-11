Coronavirus contact tracing apps and civil liberties

The UK has not been blessed with a good government at this time of national crisis. The long-running internecine battles in the Tory party have left us with a rump cabinet, filled with the ideologically monomaniacal, the intellectually vacuous, and the desperately obsequious. It has also left us with a cabinet that will soon be encouraging the nation to sign up to an app that will give the government unprecedented insight into the movement of its citizens.

The idea of governments monitoring the movements of their citizens has always been met with scepticism, especially in western liberal states. While other traditions may view state surveillance as a feature, rather than a bug, here it evokes thoughts of the Soviet Union, where citizens never knew when, or if, the state was watching them. Life was lived in perpetual unease.

In responding to the coronavirus, most western governments have been sensitive to such worry, and have not pushed a monitoring system which gives them significant control. Instead, a universal system has been developed in concord with Apple and Google (who we are, curiously, much happier to share our data with), which monitors our interactions and potential exposure, but with decentralised data.

It is this decentralised element which is crucial, as it minimises the ability of governments to gain disproportionate insight into the activity of citizens, while ensuring that the spread of the virus can still be tracked. Rather than join this system, the UK government has chosen to develop its own app, which foregoes the decentralised element that is crucial to its popularity and legality. This app, currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight, instead anonymises the data, but processes it at a central hub.

Neither system is perfect, and both raise concerns about civil liberties – concerns that should be voiced and addressed because we are in a time of national crisis, not in spite of it. I will come to these concerns, but what is alarming from a practical view is that this system is being pushed by a government which is, with the best will in the world, woefully inept. The only thing that has stopped us being viewed as the cautionary tale throughout the world is that the President of the United States has been telling American citizens to drink bleach, and some of them have listened to him.

As Italy, and then Spain, began to struggle with the virus in late February and early March, an informed and engaged government would have taken advantage of the lag-time – and our island geography – to swiftly respond, learning from the struggles of our mediterranean cousins. We did not do this. Johnson adopted an oxymoronically cavalier yet lumbering approach that has left us with the highest death toll in Europe. Rather than hubristically developing our own monitoring system – one that will not be compatible with cross-border travel, as it stands – perhaps the government could realise that its own limitations, and its refusal to follow the international consensus, have done little bar inflating the UK’s death toll.

Setting aside this concern, the need for some form of digital monitoring system is now almost beyond question. The success of countries like South Korea, where there is a more collectivist notion of liberty, in suppressing the virus through tracking has shown that such apps can be used in democracies. They are not only a tool of absolutist regimes like China. However, there is still difficulty in assessing how to balance the competing rights of privacy and public health.

The version developed by Apple and Google addresses this by keeping most information confined to our phones. As we move around, the Bluetooth technology registers when it comes into sufficient proximity with another phone, each having an individual identifier. Crucially, this encounter is then stored on the phone, rather than in a centralised database. When someone notes that they have developed Covid-19 symptoms on the app, the app sends a notification to all those phones who have been in close proximity to it within the past fourteen days. In using this system, it is arguable that Article 8 ECHR, which preserves our right to privacy, is not even engaged, as the Bluetooth ‘keys’ in question are not ‘personal data’. This keeps the government at arms-length, striking a proportionate balance between our need for privacy and our need to control the virus and protect public health.