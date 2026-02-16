CCRC publishes timeline for Letby application

The miscarriage of justice watchdog has published an application timeline to avoid ‘possible misunderstandings’ about the Lucy Letby case. It is unprecedented for the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to set out its treatment of a case in such detail and emphasises that it makes ‘impartial, evidence-based decisions. We do not make decisions on the basis of external pressure from anyone.’

Our Chair, Dame Vera Baird, has made a statement about Lucy Letby’s application to us, to limit possible misunderstandings. You can read it here:https://t.co/5GDW3xslxV — Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) (@ccrcupdate) February 13, 2026

As reported recently on the Justice Gap, there is a growing backlog at the watchdog with the number of complex cases stuck with the commission for more than two years doubling in the last five years. The CCRC has always claimed not to respond to media campaigns – although it did appear to expedite two high profile cases (Ched Evans and Marine A).

The CCRC said: ‘To limit possible misunderstandings about the time spent so far reviewing Ms Letby’s convictions, we wish to make it clear that while we received a preliminary application on behalf of Ms Letby in early February 2025, additional material has been sent to us throughout the year since then.’

‘A review of Ms Letby’s convictions is underway. It is not for the CCRC to determine innocence or guilt in a case; that’s a matter for the courts. It is for the CCRC to find, investigation and if appropriate, refer potential miscarriages of justice to the appellate courts when new evidence or new argument means there is a real possibility that a conviction will not be upheld, or a sentence reduced. We make impartial, evidence-based decisions. We do not make decisions on the basis of external pressure from anyone.’

