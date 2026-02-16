WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
February 19 2026
CCRC publishes timeline for Letby application

The miscarriage of justice watchdog has published an application timeline to avoid ‘possible misunderstandings’ about the Lucy Letby case. It is unprecedented for the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to set out its treatment of a case in such detail and emphasises that it makes ‘impartial, evidence-based decisions. We do not make decisions on the basis of external pressure from anyone.’

As reported recently on the Justice Gap, there is a growing backlog at the watchdog with the number of complex cases stuck with the commission for more than two years doubling in the last five years. The CCRC has always claimed not to respond to media campaigns – although it did appear to expedite two high profile cases (Ched Evans and Marine A).

The CCRC said: ‘To limit possible misunderstandings about the time spent so far reviewing Ms Letby’s convictions, we wish to make it clear that while we received a preliminary application on behalf of Ms Letby in early February 2025, additional material has been sent to us throughout the year since then.’

‘A review of Ms Letby’s convictions is underway. It is not for the CCRC to determine innocence or guilt in a case; that’s a matter for the courts. It is for the CCRC to find, investigation and if appropriate, refer potential miscarriages of justice to the appellate courts when new evidence or new argument means there is a real possibility that a conviction will not be upheld, or a sentence reduced. We make impartial, evidence-based decisions. We do not make decisions on the basis of external pressure from anyone.’
CCRC

3 February 2025 Preliminary application received
13 February 2025 CCRC requests legal waiver of privilege, which would allow access to defence files
31 March 2025 Experts’ reports received (no submissions received)
15 April 2025 Further experts’ reports received (no submissions received)
2 May 2025 Main submissions received
15 August 2025 Further expert report received on a new topic (no submissions received)
2 September 2025 Advised that further submissions would follow on the last expert report and on an additional new topic
8 October 2025 Further submissions received (but not on either of the topics referred to on 2 September)
11 December 2025 Waiver of privilege and defence material received
21 January 2026

 

Jon is editor of the Justice Gap. He is a criminology lecturer at Brighton University, special adviser to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Miscarriages of Justice and vice chair of the Legal Action Group. Books include Justice in a Time of Austerity (Bristol University Press, 2021), Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018), The First Miscarriage of Justice (Waterside Press, 2014), and The Justice Gap (LAG, 2009). Jon is twice winner of the Bar Council's journalism award and has won the Halsbury Legal journalism award

