Undocumented migrants, legal aid and the architecture of structural exclusion

For many people facing immigration enforcement in the UK, access to legal advice can determine whether they are able to understand their rights or challenge decisions made about them. Immigration law is complex, and the consequences of legal decisions can be severe, including detention or removal from the country. For those who cannot afford a lawyer, the possibility of publicly funded legal assistance is therefore crucial, writes Seyi Ugochukwu.

In England and Wales, legal aid provides funding for legal advice and representation for people who cannot pay privately. Major reforms introduced by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO) significantly reduced the scope of the scheme, but some immigration and asylum matters remain covered. In principle, therefore, undocumented migrants are not completely excluded from legal aid.

Yet formal eligibility does not always translate into practical access.

My current research examines how legal aid operates in practice for undocumented migrants in the UK (not because their experiences represent the entirety of the legal aid system, but because they illuminate its margins). Rather than focusing solely on legal rules, the research explores how the system is experienced by those who must navigate it and by the practitioners who attempt to help them do so.

Early findings suggest that exclusion from legal aid rarely occurs by explicit refusal. Instead, it often happens through the interaction between the design of the legal aid system and the realities of living without a regular immigration status.

How exclusion operates in practice

One difficulty arises from the way legal aid assesses financial eligibility. To qualify for funding, applicants usually need to provide documentation showing their income, assets, and financial circumstances.

For undocumented migrants, that creates a paradox. People living with irregular status often lack stable employment records, bank accounts, or formal documentation. Yet those are precisely the kinds of records the system expects them to provide in order to demonstrate financial need. Practitioners describe situations in which individuals must prove their destitution through paperwork that their precarious circumstances make difficult to obtain.

In this way, evidential requirements designed for administrative clarity can unintentionally create barriers for those whose lives fall outside ordinary bureaucratic structures.

When legal categories do not match lived realities

A second issue concerns what kinds of immigration problems legal aid will actually fund. The LASPO reforms narrowed the range of cases covered by the scheme. While some immigration matters e.g asylum claims or immigration detention, remain eligible for funding, many other immigration issues fall outside the scope of legal aid.

In practice, however, people’s lives rarely fit neatly into these legal categories. Some practitioners report spending considerable time simply trying to determine whether a person’s unique circumstance can be framed in a manner that meets the criteria for funding. The structure of legal aid can, therefore, do more than simply support legal claims; it can essentially shape how legal problems themselves are presented.

When lawyers are simply unavailable

Even where someone qualifies for legal aid, another obstacle is the availability of lawyers willing or able to do that work.

Over the past decade, many law firms have reduced or abandoned legal aid immigration work because of low fees and administrative pressures. As a result, large areas of England and Wales now have very few providers offering publicly funded legal services. Reports by organisations like The Law Society and Justice Together described the rise of so-called ‘legal aid deserts’, which refers to regions where access to advice is limited or just non-existent. People struggle to find a lawyer able to take on their case, even when legal aid is technically available; geography and capacity make it practically inaccessible.

In such contexts, the existence of legal aid on paper does not necessarily guarantee that legal advice can be accessed in practice.

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Taken together, these features point to what might be described as structural exclusion. By this, I do not mean deliberate targeting or overt denial. Rather, it reflects how the requirement for evidence, eligibility rules, and funding constraints interact with the conditions of undocumented life.

Is this exclusion inevitable?

There are, however, alternative ways to understand these patterns.

One perspective is that these outcomes reflect resource constraints rather than structural bias. Legal aid is a publicly funded service subject to finite resources, and mechanisms like means testing and scope restrictions function as rationing tools across many areas of law. On this account, the difficulties described above are less about structural exclusion and more about the consequences of resource scarcity.

Another interpretation emphasises democratic decision-making. Parliament has repeatedly debated and revised the scope of legal aid, particularly during the reforms that culminated in LASPO. As analyses by organisations like Public Law Project have traced, those changes reflected political choices about how public funding for legal services should be allocated. From this perspective, describing the system as structurally exclusionary risks framing contested policy decisions as institutional failure.

These counter-positions are significant. My research does not assume intentional exclusion. Instead, it documents how access is experienced in practice by those navigating the system and by the legal aid professionals who support them.

The hidden role of intermediaries

A recurring theme in my interviews is that legal aid is often accessed indirectly. Third sector organisations frequently act as intermediaries, helping individuals interpret requirements and navigate the complex evidence gathering procedures.

This suggests that access to justice is shaped by access to support networks with institutional knowledge, rather than it being simply a matter of legal entitlement.

Unequal access within exclusion

Access to legal aid is not experienced uniformly, even among undocumented migrants themselves.

Emerging findings suggest that intersecting factors like gender, ethnicity, nationality, language proficiency, and social networks may shape how individuals navigate the system. For instance:

Those with stronger community networks may be more likely to reach support organisations.

Language barriers can intensify dependence on intermediaries.

Experiences of gendered vulnerability may affect both legal need and access pathways.

These dynamics are underexplored in existing legal aid debates, which often treat exclusion as a uniform condition. Ongoing fieldwork will examine how these intersecting characteristics contribute to differing levels of access, and how legal aid systems respond unevenly to those differences.

Rethinking access to justice

Overall, this raises a deeper question about the rule of law: why does the gap between formal rights and practical access matter?

If individuals who are subject to the coercive power of the state cannot realistically obtain legal advice, the gap between formal rights and lived reality becomes difficult to ignore.

The findings discussed here are preliminary. Fieldwork is ongoing, and further interviews are set to explore how different factors shape experiences of legal aid access. What already appears clear, however, is the importance of distinguishing between formal entitlement and practical accessibility. A legal system may provide rights and funding mechanisms in principle, yet the pathways required to reach those protections are unevenly distributed.

For those navigating immigration law without secure status, that distinction can determine whether legal aid functions as a meaningful safeguard or remains a promise that is difficult to realise in practice. Understanding that distinction is essential if access to justice is to function as a lived principle rather than an aspirational slogan.