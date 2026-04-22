The Price of Proximity: Children of the Backlog

The criminal court backlog has a number attached to it. Depending on which report you read, it is somewhere north of sixty thousand cases. Lawyers know it. Campaigners cite it. Politicians debate it. What it rarely gets is a face, or an age, or a set of GCSEs that were not sat because a system had not yet got around to them. I found myself at 21 years old sitting in on a murder trial at the Old Bailey on a mini-pupillage with Red Lion Chambers, the same age as one of the defendants in the dock. He was not there by choice. Neither were the two teenagers sitting alongside him. I was. Jack Woolcombe writes

The backlog is documented, debated and unresolved. It has been for years. Most people in and around the legal profession already know the arguments. They know the statistics on Crown Court waiting times, the underfunding, the pandemic years, the cases that stretch and stretch. What is harder to find in that conversation is the view from someone sat at the back of the courtroom, close enough in age to the defendants to feel it as something other than a policy problem. Nobody designed a system with the intention of holding teenagers on remand for a year and a half before telling them they are free to go. However, what it produces, regardless of intent, is a gap between the presumption of innocence and the reality of how long it takes to prove it. That gap has a cost. It is just that the cost is rarely counted in the currency that matters most, in school years, in lost time, in the years of a teenager’s life that the system absorbs and does not give back.

I am a student member of Inner Temple, completing the Bar Training Course in London. I was two years into an LLB in Law and Criminology when the mini-pupillage took place. Most writing about what goes wrong in the criminal justice system comes from lawyers, campaigners, academics, or from the people who have been through it themselves. A mini-pupil sits differently, not yet part of the profession, not yet carrying the distance that comes with years of practice, still close enough to the ages of the people in the dock to feel the gap between their position and yours as something personal rather than professional. That proximity is what I am offering here. This is the story I came away with.

The Case

This was not an unusual case. The criminal courts have seen it before and will see it again. D1 had been walking when he was followed by another group. D2 and D3 were behind him on their bikes. In a moment that lasted seconds, D1 stopped at a junction, produced a knife, and stabbed one of them. The victim died. D2 and D3 did not touch anyone. They did not plan anything. They were in the wrong place at the wrong time, behind someone who made a decision they had no part in and no warning of. D1 was convicted of manslaughter rather than murder, which on the facts was considered a good outcome. That is not the part of this story I am writing about.

The Price of Proximity

D2 and D3 were remanded on the basis of joint enterprise. The prosecution’s case was built not on anything they had done but on where they had been, behind D1, present at the scene, associated with someone who acted. Joint enterprise is a legitimate legal doctrine and the prosecution was entitled to pursue it. But D1 was found not to have intended to kill. D2 and D3 were found to have done nothing at all. All three had spent a year and a half on remand before the jury said so.

A year and a half on remand is not an administrative inconvenience. For a 15 and 16 year old it is the year their classmates sat their GCSEs, the year that shapes what comes next, what an ordinary life looks like from that point forward. D2 and D3 were not waiting for justice. They were waiting for the system to find the time. When it did, both were acquitted, released without ceremony, without acknowledgment of what the wait had cost.

The presumption of innocence turns out to be a considerably harder thing to watch in practice than it ever was to study. You learn about it as a principle. You do not learn the consequences when it takes a year and a half to apply. The justice gap is not theoretical when the person inside it is the same age as the people you grew up with, the same age as your siblings, your friends, the people whose lives you can picture running parallel to your own. D2 and D3 gave the backlog a face. That is what I came away with, and it is the thing the number alone will never tell you.

The Cost of Innocence

The cost of a year and a half on remand is not only personal. It ripples. Families reorganise themselves around prison visits, around the uncertainty of an outcome that may be a year away, around the absence of a fifteen year old who was not convicted of anything. Communities absorb it. The perception of a justice system that holds teenagers in custody for a year and a half before acquitting them is not a neutral one. Public confidence in the law depends in part on the law being seen to operate fairly, and fairly does not look like this.

A Different Vantage Point

I was 21 years old, sitting behind counsel, close enough in age to feel the weight of it in a way I had not anticipated. The backlog does not fall evenly. It falls on the people least equipped to absorb it, the youngest, the ones without the resources to manage what a year and a half in custody actually means, the ones for whom that time is not a delay but a rupture in the middle of the years that matter most.

I came into the mini-pupillage expecting to learn about advocacy. I did learn about it. What I did not expect was to leave thinking about what it means to enter a profession that moves through cases like this one, day after day, year after year, and whether something is lost in that movement. The barristers I watched were skilled, committed, and got two teenagers acquitted. The system they were working in had held those teenagers for a year and a half to reach that point. The question for anyone entering this profession is not whether they care, most do, but whether they can stay close enough to that reality to do something about it, or whether the distance the job requires gradually makes it easier not to.

The Justice Gap

I have thought a lot about what justice means after watching that trial. Not in the abstract, not as a principle, but as a practical question about what the system is delivering when it works exactly as intended. D2 and D3 were acquitted. By any legal measure, that is justice. The system found the right answer. It just took a year and a half of a 15 and 16 year old’s life to get there, and it offered nothing when it arrived. If that is what justice looks like when it is functioning, the question worth asking is what we are prepared to accept in its name, and who we are prepared to accept bearing the cost.

That is the justice gap, from where I was sitting. Not the version I had read about. Not a dramatic failure or a miscarriage. Just the ordinary, procedural weight of a system moving at its own pace, on two teenagers who had done nothing wrong and had no say in how long it took to be served.

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