Police consider corporate manslaughter charges in Post Office Horizon scandal

The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) has confirmed that it is considering corporate manslaughter charges.

The NPCC said that its primary and sole focus remains the offences of perjury and perverting the course of justice. It added: ‘advice is being sought from the Criminal Prosecution Service (CPS) around the offences of corporate and gross negligence manslaughter.’ More than 900 people were prosecuted as a result of the Post Office scandal and some went to prison. The public inquiry heard that 13 people took their own lives.

In an update, shared with the sub-postmasters, the NPCC said it is currently focusing on eight suspects, with five interviews conducted under cautious. The number of persons of interest has expanded to 53 people. Many of whom are expected to be treated as suspects at a later stage of the investigation.

Police have not disclosed any names of the suspects. However, according to Sky News, previously disclosed persons of interest included the Post Office investigators, lawyers and management across Fujitsu and the Post Office.

Material relating to some of the suspects has been passed to the CPS. The NPCC said this process will continue until the CPS ‘have sufficient material to allow them to make a final charging decision.’

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, David Enright, who represents numerous former sub-postmasters said that corporate manslaughter is a complex and hard-to-prove offence.

Met Commander, Richard Clayman previously told the BBC that any criminal trials might not take place until 2028. He also added that the investigation may face delays if additional funding from the Home Office is not secured.

Police are further encouraging any former sub-postmasters who may have signed non-disclosure Agreements (NDAs) as part of the scandal to come forward, as the NDAs will not be enforced.