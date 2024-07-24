Police chiefs urge coordinated action to combat rising violence against women and girls

Police chiefs have highlighted the severe scale of violence against women and girls (VAWG) in England and Wales in a new national policing statement. In 2022/23, over one million VAWG-related crimes were recorded, making up 20% of all police-recorded crime. Despite improvements in policing strategies, the vast scale of VAWG necessitates a coordinated approach involving criminal justice partners, government bodies, and industry.

VAWG-related crime rose by 37% between 2018 and 2023. The report estimates that at least 1 in 12 women are victims each year. Child sexual abuse and exploitation surged by over 400% between 2013 and 2022. Additionally, one in every six murders in 2022/23 was related to domestic abuse, with suspected victim suicides following domestic abuse increasing annually.

The police claim to have made changes to how they investigate rape and serious sexual offences. In the past year, 4,500 new officers have been trained in these complex investigations. They have sought to improve collaboration with prosecutors to ensure that investigations focus on the actions of alleged perpetrators rather than victims. Early data shows a 25% increase in arrests and a 38% rise in charges for rape compared to previous periods.

The statement observes that domestic abuse remains a major issue for policing, with arrests for domestic abuse-related offences increasing by over 22% in the year ending March 2023. VAWG is now officially classified as a national threat, and a new national framework aligns the police response to VAWG with counter-terrorism strategies. The ‘4P’ approach—Prepare, Protect, Pursue, Prevent—guides every police force’s plan to tackle VAWG.

Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, Deputy CEO of the College of Policing and NPCC lead for VAWG, stated, ‘We are absolutely determined to turn the tide on violence and abuse faced by women and girls and will continue to work tirelessly to do better for victims.’ She also stated that ‘continuous improvement is needed to strengthen policing’s response to VAWG, driven nationally to ensure consistency from force to force.’

Maggie Blyth went on to make recommendations such as, ‘A centralised hub within policing that brings together specialised skill sets and capabilities would support police forces in improving their response to VAWG,’ but she recognized that ‘We need the support and direction of government to intervene and address the current problems within the criminal justice system and lead the way on a whole-system approach to VAWG.’

Sophie Francis-Cansfield, Head of External Affairs at Women’s Aid, said, ‘Women’s Aid agree that violence against women and girls is a national threat. Without meaningful collaboration and action, women and children will continue to be failed when it comes to be protected and when seeking justice for the abuse they have endured.’