New report scrutinising Welsh Prisons finds reoffending to avoid homelessness and deaths due to misconduct

A new analysis of Welsh prisons shows ‘drastic deterioration’ in the latest of a series of reports by the Welsh Governance Centre within Cardiff University. The report has found increases in self-harm incidents, prisoner-on-prisoner assaults and substance abuse, as the Welsh population ‘continues to surpass the level’ in any other part of the UK.

The report, compiled by Dr Robert Jones, follows the heavily reported early release scheme which ignited concerns as previously reported by the Justice Gap. Dr Jones says this scheme ‘might do something to temporarily reduce’ the number of prisoners but highlights the ‘rise in homelessness.’ The BBC reported, at the start of September, that offenders think about ‘reoffending to get back into prison’ where they have three meals a day and hot showers.

Leon, an ex-convict in Bridgend, told Sky News he had been living on the streets since his 5-week early release in July. He was returned to prison in September for shoplifting and lost his three-year sobriety to heroin. The Chief Inspector of Probation stated, ‘homelessness is the biggest driving factor for people reoffending’.

Dr Jones’ report investigated the internal atmosphere of prison safety levels, particularly at HMP Parc. The only privately run prison, operated by G4S, has seen 12 of the 13 deaths across the Welsh Prison Estate in 2024. Four deaths linked to substance misuse led to ‘mounting concerns about the availability of drugs at the prison’.

Statistics show a 46% increase in the number of drug finds at HMP Parc and a 185% rise in drug equipment. Labour MP, Ruth Jones, has pledged to reopen the inquiry into HMP Parc, which, ‘fell through’ due to the general election’. These developments follow four arrests of Prison officers in September under suspicions of misconduct. An earlier Justice Gap report offers further insight into the arrests and the changing managerial structure of the prison.

The report by Dr Jones draws together information from the Ministry of Justice and previously unseen data via the Freedom of Information Act 2000. Jones spotlights an ‘inaccessibility of Wales-only data …. even when utilising freedom of information legislation’. The report noted that some information requested was denied as it was deemed ‘outside the remit’ of the Act, which ‘only serves to highlight the continuing problem.’

Dr Jones stresses, ‘urgent Action is needed to address these serious and growing issues. Any decision to ignore or overlook the problems or distinct policy context in Wales is no longer sustainable or defensible’.

The Ministry of Justice states that the ‘new government-inherited prisons [are] in crisis’ and are taking ‘immediate action’.

The full report can be found here: Factfile.PDF