New Director appointed at HMP Parc following inmate deaths

The director of HMP Parc Prison, Heather Whitehead, has stepped down from her role following less than a year in post. This was confirmed yesterday in a press release from the security firm G4S, which suggested her departure was ‘not in response to any one single incident’ at HMP Parc.

However, this news comes after a series of troubling reports about conditions at HMP Parc following the deaths of ten inmates at the prison in just three months. The latest incident at the prison occurred as a result of a 20-man brawl. An air ambulance that had been dispatched to the prison was later called off after staff at the prison determined that the injured men were ‘not in life-threatening conditions’.

The prison has also been criticised for a series of drug-related deaths, with at least four believed to be linked to substance abuse. Four inmates who died inside the prison were autopsied and it was revealed that they had consumed a lethal substance, 500 times more potent than heroin. Detective Steve Jones of South Wales Police confirmed that “nitazene-based substances” were found in their systems. Last month, affected families gathered outside the prison with messages like ‘stop the drugs’ and ‘Dogs, drones in every yard to stop the drugs’.

Acknowledging the recent deaths, a spokesperson from HMP Parc said: ‘We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have died recently at Parc.’ He continued, ‘As with all deaths in custody, these are being investigated by the prisons and probation ombudsman. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and use a range of tactics to tackle the ingress of drugs and reduce demand.’

Just two days ago, HMP Parc also attracted further controversy when former prison officer at HMP Parc, Jodie Beer, pleaded guilty in Cardiff Crown Court to misconduct on the 3rd June 2024. She admitted to smuggling drugs into the prison with the intention of dealing drugs in exchange for money. The offence took place between November 2021 and February 2022. Beer is due to be sentenced in August 2024.

G4S was awarded a 10 year contract to operate HMP & YOI Parc in Bridgend in June 2022 following what was described as a ‘competitive process’. The Director at the time, Janet Wallsgrove OBE, paid tribute to their ‘outstanding members of staff’ who ‘demonstrate incredible dedication and professionalism every day’.