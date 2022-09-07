High Court challenge begins against Rwanda asylum policy

Ministers and government officials ignored warnings over Rwanda’s human rights record, according to a legal challenge in the High Court this week.

In written submissions, lawyers representing Detention Action, Care4Calais and the Public and Commercial Services union, flagged the government’s own concerns about rights violations in the country.

The Court was told the Home Secretary and government, including the Foreign Office and Number 10, were ‘aware of, and appear to have had serious concerns, over Rwanda’s present and historic human rights record.’ This is allegedly why Rwanda had been previously ruled out as a candidate for the planned partnership.

This week, we’re returning to the High Court to challenge the lawfulness of Priti Patel’s refugee removal deal with #Rwanda. From today, we’ll be sharing updates from the court, so stay tuned.

Raza Husain QC told the court: ‘These concerns identified within the UK government about Rwanda’s human rights record are not properly or accurately reflected in [government papers defending the scheme].’

‘We make no bones about our submission that Rwanda is a one-party authoritarian state that does not tolerate political opposition. It is a regime that repeatedly imprisons tortures and murders those its thinks is its political opponents. Those who protest or dissent from government directives, including refugees, are faced with police violence.’

‘All of those observations are drawn from our own government officials.’

Priti Patel resigned from the government on Monday night only to be replaced by a government minister expected to take a harder line on immigration, Suella Braverman. The Home Office’s defence of the policy will likely start on Wednesday under a new Home Secretary.

The Home Office says Rwanda is a ‘safe country’, and the policy has been backed by incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss.

A second hearing brought by Asylum Aid will take place in October. The decisions in both cases will be given at the same time.