Feltham prison still plagued by serious failings and worsening violence

Conditions at Feltham prison remain ‘insufficiently improved’ after an inspection by the prisons watchdog found high levels of violence against staff and one of the highest levels of drug use in any category C prison.

In 2023, the decision was taken to extend the age range at Feltham B, previously a young offenders’ institution for men aged 18–21, to 30, resulting in a roughly 40% increase in population. The report found that the expansion was not matched by resources finding that there is ‘not nearly enough work or education’ to fulfil its role as a training prison.

The report found that, although the prison’s offender management unit had cleared work backlogs, these gains were undermined by shortfalls in probation services in London and the increased arrival of high-risk prisoners. On the ground, living conditions remain dire: the segregation unit is ‘in poor condition’, described as having a leaking roof, algae in showers, and filthy toilets.

There were also multiple issues found in the report, with only one in five prisoners engaged in activities off the wing, while the rest were left without any activity. The daily routine was found to be ‘poor and unpredictable’ and inspectors linked that directly to the frequent bouts of violence against staff.

The report concluded that a combination of resident mix (older and younger men), inadequate facilities, and a restrictive regime feeds a cycle of isolation and instability. The scarcity of activity spaces, staffing shortages, and widespread safety concerns have caused attendance at work and education within prisons to collapse.

These findings echo a long history of criticism from campaigners and commentators. In a previous report on Feltham B, inspectors had already warned of ‘high levels of violence’ and poor participation in purposeful activity. The Justice Gap has previously reported on the escalation of violence and plans to introduce severe measures such as using PAVA spray instead of more proactive measures.

After that inspection, the Howard League strongly condemned it. As one of its leaders put it, Feltham represented ‘a long line of terrible prison inspection reports’, with young men ‘locked in their cells for more than 23 hours a day; denied access to education; discriminated against; unable to access healthcare when required; and being restrained using inappropriate.’

The HM Inspectorate of Prisons reported that the 2024–2025 HMIP review suggests that, far from correcting course, Feltham B remains ‘locked into a negative cycle’ of violence, segregation, and inadequate provision for rehabilitation.