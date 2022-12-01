Abuse and corruption hotline to be launched by the Met

The Met have faced a series of recent scandals involving the strip-searching of children, the murder of Sarah Everard, and pictures of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman being shared after their murder. As a result, an anonymous abuse and corruption hotline is to be launched by the force. The line will be run by Crimestoppers, and will allow people to report officers for corruption, abuse and breaches of trust.

Met Police officers have recently been convicted of sex crimes, theft, and assault. Racist and misogynistic messages being exchanged by police working at Charing Cross were discovered by a police watchdog, causing mass outrage earlier this year. The Met’s previous anti-corruption system was found to be ‘not fit for purpose’, and on many occasions officers and staff walked free after committing offences or engaging in misconduct.

Head of the anti-corruption and abuse command, Commander James Harman, expressed concern that the hotline could ‘further erode trust in the Met as more allegations come to light’, but acknowledged that confronting the issues was the correct approach ‘to improve and rebuild the public’s trust rather than hide from it.’

The hotline is intended to allow the public to report instances of corruption, abuse, or other breaches. These behaviours people are advised to report include the trading of police information or influence in exchange for money or favours; using police powers for sex and personal benefits; physical or emotional abuse or control of other people; and any racist, homophobic, or misogynistic behaviour.

Anonymous reports can be made 24/7 to the free 0800 085 0000 number. Once the information is reported, it will be passed to a team for assessment and, if deemed necessary, will then be passed on further to detectives for an investigation into the incident.

