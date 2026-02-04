Staffing failures exacerbating ‘inadequate’ regime at Whitemoor prison

Staffing shortfalls and absences are causing prisoners at HMP Whitemoor to miss education and skills training and medical appointments, with the prisons watchdog criticising an ‘inadequate’ regime.

Whitemoor is a high-security prison where three quarters of prisoners are serving indeterminate sentences and 80% of the population present a ‘very high’ risk of harm. Despite this, inspectors found at their latest visit that leaders there are ‘failing to deliver a consistent and effective custodial regime’.

The inspectorate identified four ‘priority concerns’ requiring immediate attention by leaders and managers. These included an inadequate daily regime caused by staffing shortfalls, leading to a lack of purposeful activity which limits prisoners’ ability to reduce risk and progress in their sentence.

Even with detached duty staff and overtime, the prison frequently began the day with only 74% of the officers required to deliver a full routine, resulting in education, hospital appointments and suspicion drug testing not being delivered consistently.

Significant weaknesses were identified in education, skills and work. Inspectors found insufficient activity spaces and low attendance across education and industries, with waiting lists in high-demand areas such as English and workshops such as textiles. The report concluded that limited interventions and a lack of purposeful activity made it difficult for prisoners to demonstrate a reduction in risk, with too few able to progress in their sentence.

The inspectorate also noted an allegation by a member of staff that they had been racially victimised by colleagues had not been dealt with effectively, and leaders had not done enough to understand the experiences of Black staff. Inspectors found limited insight into the experiences of ethnic minority and Muslim prisoners, with minimal consultation and more negative survey responses relating to treatment by staff.

Health provision was another concern. At the time of inspection, three prisoners were awaiting transfer to mental health hospitals under the Mental Health Act, with waiting times exceeding national guidelines. Access to dental care was poor, with only 11% of prisoners reporting it was easy to see a dentist.

Inspectors also reported shortcomings in living conditions, including the absence of a designated first night unit and failures to maintain adequate standards of cleanliness. These concerns were consistent with a 2023 BBC report, in which Charlie Taylor, then Chief Inspector of Prisons, described Whitemoor as the ‘dirtiest’ prison he had seen.