WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
December 09 2024
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
Search
Close this search box.
  • Menu
Search
Close this search box.

Spycop who fathered a child whilst undercover behaved ‘recklessly’ according to inquiry

Spycop who fathered a child whilst undercover behaved ‘recklessly’ according to inquiry

Bob lambert giving evidence via Undercover Policing Inquiry (UCPI)

An undercover police officer who tricked a woman into a relationship and fathered her son behaved ‘recklessly’ according to the ongoing ‘Spycops’ inquiry.

The inquiry heard last week from Bob Lambert, one of 139 undercover officers who infiltrated over 1,000 political groups. Lambert deceived a woman, known as Jacqui, into a relationship while undercover in her animal rights campaign group. He told a superior when she became pregnant, though no action was taken. He disappeared from Jacqui and their son’s life two years after he was born.

Lambert’s son said in a statement ahead of his evidence that ‘as an organisation the Metropolitan Police Service were happy for me to go through my whole life without knowing the true identity of my biological father.’ He has urged the inquiry to ensure that no one else has the truth of their identity obscured from them for two decades.

The inquiry also heard from witnesses that Lambert was behind an arson attack on a Debenhams department store that caused hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage. He denies being behind the attack while infiltrating the animal rights group.

In a statement ahead of this tranche of evidence, campaign group Police Spies out of Lives said: ‘these officers were sexual predators and Met Police hid the truth from the children they fathered. Undercover officers acted as agent provocateurs. They rigged the justice system and lied to the courts, spying on defence campaigns.’

This week the inquiry will hear further evidence from Bob Lambert.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Samantha Dulieu is a freelance writer and News Editor of The Justice Gap. She has covered some of the most high profile miscarriages of justice in the UK, as well as law, policy, human rights issues, prisons, protest and migration. She also offers her expertise to All party Parliamentary Group on miscarriages of justice through its secretariat, the Future Justice Project.

Related Posts