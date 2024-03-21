Six dead in Welsh prison

Six prisoners have died at one Welsh prison in the last 22 days.

Two deaths were reported at HMP Parc in Bridgend on 27 February and since then four more men have died.

The prison’s watchdog has launched a probe into all six deaths. Neither G4S, the private contractor responsible for the prison, nor the prisons inspectorate have provided any information about the causes of the deaths.

A spokesperson for the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman said: ‘We are unable to confirm the causes of death. This is for the coroner to determine. We will be announcing the names and dates of death of the deceased in the coming weeks’.

They added they aren’t able to name the men who have died until they are certain their next of kin have been notified.

The most recent inspection of the prison noted that staff were struggling to stem the flow of drugs into the estate, with almost half inmates telling inspectors it was easy to find illegal drugs. The report also found 64% of inmates reported having a mental health problem but only 13% said they were getting support for it.