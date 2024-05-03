Seventh inmate dies in two months at troubled Welsh prison

A seventh inmate has died in a two month period at a Welsh Prison.

HMP Parc, near Bridgend, has seen a drastic increase in deaths of prisoners, with the latest due to be investigated by the prisons ombudsman. 47 year old Wayne Hay died at the prison on Tuesday

As previously reported by Justice Gap: John Rose and Jason Hussey both died at HMP Parc on 27th February. Christopher Stokes died on 9th March, Justin Lewis on 16th March, Shay Andrews on 18th March and Cameron Anthony on 19th March.

Last month South Wales police said four of the previous deaths were drug-related, and identified that spice (a synthetic opioid called Nitazene) was involved.

In a statement released in March the prisons and probation ombudsman, Adrian Usher, said: ‘Over the last few days, we confirmed that six deaths have occurred at HMP Parc in just under one month. I am saddened by this high number, and I offer my deepest condolences to those affected. Yesterday, we said that we are not making any assumptions as to whether there is a link between these deaths – however, after initial inquiries, we now believe at least four out of the six deaths are drug-related. These deaths likely involve spice, mixed with another family of drugs. There has been a national public health warning issued about this particular drug, the name of which is yet to be determined, but we believe that at least two of the deceased at HMP Parc had taken this substance. It is therefore likely the deaths are all spice-related.

He urged all prisoners in possession of spice to dispose of it immediately. He added that they ‘do not want to see any more unnecessary deaths occur.’

Last week a prisoner at the same jail was taken to hospital after being attacked by another inmate. The prisoner’s mother said: ‘I am disgusted and worried sick not just for my own son but for others too. I think my son is in a vulnerable position and I don’t trust prison staff [to protect him].’

A spokesman for the private company that runs HMP Parc, G4S, told WalesOnline: ‘Following a brief incident on April 28 a prisoner received non-urgent hospital treatment for a minor injury the next day. Two prisoners were placed on report.’

The most recent inspection of the prison noted that staff were struggling to stem the flow of drugs into the estate, with almost half inmates telling inspectors it was easy to find illegal drugs.

The report also found 64% of inmates reported having a mental health problem but only 13% said they were getting support for it.