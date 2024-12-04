Seven-year investigation into forensic evidence tampering collapses

A seven-year probe into alleged evidence tampering at two forensic science drug-testing companies has been abandoned, failing many potential victims of miscarriages of justice. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced the closure of its investigation into Randox Testing Services (RTS) and Trimega Laboratories, citing insufficient funding despite evidence of widespread manipulation in drug test results.

The force launched an inquiry in 2017 after two scientists were arrested on suspicion of tampering with samples at a lab used for forensic testing for criminal prosecutions.

The investigation, which examined potential tampering in 10,500 cases, has been dropped after GMP declared the volume of materials and lack of resources made the case untenable. The decision has left individuals and families across the UK grappling with the fallout of potentially flawed convictions.

One of the many affected is Luke Pearson, a 26-year-old scaffolder whose life was derailed by a wrongful conviction. In 2017, a roadside drug test conducted by Randox resulted in a 12-month driving ban and a £480 fine. Though his conviction was eventually overturned, the repercussions linger. Pearson lost his job, his financial security, and endured strain on his personal relationships.

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson acknowledged the devastating impact on those wrongly accused, particularly in cases tied to drug-driving offences. Many victims lost their licenses and livelihoods based on disputed test results. Jackson also highlighted the broader implications, noting the investigation’s suspension could erode public trust in forensic science—a cornerstone of the criminal justice system.

He said: ‘This is, of course, frustrating for people across the country whose lives have been affected by civil, family, and criminal court cases which have relied on test results from these companies and could have been miscarriages of justice.’