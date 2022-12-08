Scores of officers facing multiple charges of misconduct

Nearly 150 Metropolitan Police officers are facing multiple misconduct inquiries, with one officer the subject of 20 ongoing investigations, new figures reveal.

142 different serving officers are each subject to two or more live investigations into allegations of misconduct. 19 former officers are also facing multiple investigations.

It is not known how many, if any, of these officers have been suspended. A recent investigation into the Met by Baroness Casey found that nearly 2000 officers were allowed to continue serving after multiple misconduct findings against them. Their misconduct system in general was deemed to be in need of “radical and wholesale reform”.

These latest figures have been revealed by the Mayor of London following a question from London Assembly member Caroline Russell, who described the figures as “staggering”: “Londoners must be able to trust the police service that is supposed to be keeping us all safe.”

The Met stated “People rightly expect us to uphold the highest standards but… our organisation is being undermined by corrupting behaviours that have gone unchallenged and been allowed to multiply.” This builds on the statements by Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley that the Met employed 100 officers who “could not be trusted to deal with the public”, and 3,000 officers – nearly 10% of the force – who could not be fully deployed.

The Metropolitan Police Force was placed in special measures earlier this year. This unprecedented decision was made in the context of a range of scandals, including the Sarah Everard murder, the failures of the Stephen Port investigation, a culture of bullying, and exposés of racism among the officers.