Prisons watchdog finds violence and dilapidation in shocking inspection of Winchester Prison

The prisons watchdog has called for another prison to be put in special measures by the government after an inspection revealed some of the highest rates of violence and self-harm of any prison in the country.

Serious assaults against staff at Winchester prison are now the highest of any jail of its kind and over half of inmates told inspectors they had felt unsafe at some point throughout their sentence.

The damning inspection report revealed a ‘persistently failing’ prison marred by ‘systemic failings’ to tackle issues like drug-use, self-harm and a lack of purposeful activity for prisoners. It found most people held there were barely released from their cells for more than 2.5 hours a day, leading to frustration and poor mental health outcomes. Inspectors said prisoners were also frustrated with staff who were unable to complete ‘basic requests’ such as enabling phone calls.

Winchester prison, built in the Victorian era, was also found to be in a state of disrepair, exacerbating safety issues. At the time of the inspection a third of CCTV cameras were broken, and in cells inspections found ‘offensive graffiti, insufficient furniture and, in some cases, damp and mould’. In some cases they questioned whether the cells were actually fit for people to live in, leading to what they described as a ‘pervasive sense of neglect and dilapidation.’

The head of prisons charity the Howard League for Penal Reform described this inspection report as one of the worst she’d ever read, saying in a statement: ‘the photographs of filthy toilets, broken windows and mouldy walls tell their own story. A truly squalid, overcrowded Victorian jail – even to the point that some cells do not have electricity.’

The Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, said: ‘There was no denying the failings in leadership at this prison. Although a full complement of prison officers had been recruited, too many staff lacked competence and confidence. Not enough had been done by leaders to make sure that standards were enforced or that prisoners’ basic needs were met.

The poor outcomes at Winchester represent systemic failings under the oversight of HMPPS. If the prison is to provide decent living conditions, improve safety and security and operate effectively, it will require sustained support and investment.’