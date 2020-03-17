Price and prejudice: automated decision-making and the UK government

Those twentieth-century titans of British intellectual life, Bertrand Russell and John Maynard Keynes, both saw a future in which it would reduce working hours to a minimum, freeing human beings up and allowing them to live richer, more fulfilling lives. Before that, Karl Marx proposed that in the end machinery would establish the conditions of mankind’s emancipation.

Visions of utopia have often included technology but so too have visions of dystopia. Science fiction is full of predictive systems of control, all-seeing eyes and malign robots. It is that portrait of technology that seems more familiar in the 21st century. Today, a small group of all-powerful companies in Silicon Valley are misusing our data and a dizzying array of software is deployed across public life, from the border to the police station to the job centre.

The UK is no exception. In keeping with the often unseen nature of artificial intelligence, automated decision-making happens behind closed doors. It is a world the government keeps hidden. But we know that machines are being used to make decisions in the public sphere. We know too that this is having a profound impact on democracy and the rule of law, not to mention the people on the receiving end of what can be bias or poor quality decisions.

Algorithms are being deployed to administer crucial public services at every level of government. Research shows that at least 53 UK local authorities are using algorithms for predictive analytics. The real number is likely to be higher as the research was based on requests made under the Freedom of Information Act, more than 100 of which weren’t responded to. We also know that about a quarter of police authorities in the UK are now using algorithms for prediction, risk assessment and assistance in decision-making.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the largest UK government department, is developing “welfare robots” – artificial intelligence – in delivering welfare and pension payments. These systems are being put to use as part of the government’s rollout of Universal Credit, with claimants already reporting that their benefits had been incorrectly withheld following errors made by the technology and that civil servants seemed unwilling or unable to contradict their machine overlords.

We know, too, that the Home Office is using algorithms as part of its settled status scheme and in sorting through visa applications. A July 2017 government report by David Bolt, Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, disclosed that since 2015, UK Visas and Immigration “has been developing and rolling out a ‘streaming tool’ that assesses the perceived risks attached to an application” and which “streams applications ‘Green’ (low risk), ‘Amber’ (medium risk) or ‘Red’ (high risk)”.

Bolt told an inquiry by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Africa that he was concerned that overreliance on the algorithmic “streaming tool” could mean that decisions were not being made on the merits of the individual case but on a set of generalised and detached indicators. The Labour MP Chi Onwurah, the chair of the parliamentary group, was more blunt: “The Home Office is broken. We know that it is unable to fulfil its basic visa-processing duties in a timely or consistent manner. If we add to that a powerful and unregulated new technology, Brexit and bias, we have a recipe for disaster.”

Speedy boarding for white people

Although the Home Office has refused to disclose the full details of the streaming algorithm it has admitted that the risk level applied to a visa application will depend partly on the applicant’s nationality. This categorising of nations was already in use, openJustice understands, before it was automated.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, supported by the not-for-profit organisation Foxglove, has begun a ground-breaking legal case to establish how this Home Office system works.

“What we call it, in our slightly glib way, is ‘speedy boarding for white people’”, says Cori Crider, director of Foxglove, who says the algorithm they think is allocating these decisions is “shaking out in a patently biased and frankly racist way”. Across a number of areas of government, citizens are being deprived of the chance to take up their case with a human being. More than that, existing inequalities can become baked in, with algorithms or artificial intelligence taking the worst human biases and enshrining them in code.

The obvious advantage to using machines instead of humans, the government claims, is the speed at which they can process information. The DWP successfully removed a backlog of 30,000 pension claims within two weeks of deploying welfare robots. An increased efficiency leads to a faster service and financial savings which (in the right hands) could be reinvested to the advantage of its service users, for example in providing a more generous welfare state.

“Lots of the concern about this is basically nostalgia, but I can’t think why people are nostalgic for the benefits system, every incarnation has been riddled with problems”, a former DWP official told openJustice.