Police superintendent resigns after conviction for drink-driving

Paul Kessel, the former head of the Dorset Police Professional Standards Department, has resigned following a conviction following a donviction for drink-driving. He was also found guilty of gross misconduct, in a separate hearing, which would have led to his dismissal had he not resigned.

On August 4, 2024, Paul Kessel was driving along the A352 in Wool, near Wareham, and was “swerving all over the road”. After being stopped and administered a breathalyser test, results showed Kessel was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit of 35 mcg. He later pleaded guilty at Southampton Magistrates’ Court in September and received a 25-month driving ban but then later resigned.

Prosecuting lawyer David Finnely stated, “There were several calls from members of the public about [Kessel’s] driving standards, swerving all over the road, almost going into a hedge at one point.”

In response, defence lawyer David Hurley rebuttal that Kessel was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and had been self-medicating with alcohol. Hurley described Kessel’s actions as “the most stupid mistake of his life,” emphasising the toll it has taken on him and his family.

As part of his sentence, Kessel received a 12-month community order requiring him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month mental health treatment requirement.