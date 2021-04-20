WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
April 20 2021
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

Police powers amount to ‘political attack’ on Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on facebook
Share on twitter

Police powers amount to ‘political attack’ on Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities

The new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill could lead to the criminalisation of the nomadic way of life, a cross-party group of MPs and peers heard yesterday. The the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gypsies and Travellers meeting was held to discuss the impact of the Bill on Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities. The Bill introduces a new criminal offence where trespassers have the intent to reside, and empowers police to seize vehicles, and carries potential fine or imprisonment and proposals would also amend police powers of eviction under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, broadening the types of harm that can be caught to include damage, disruption and distress.

A briefing on the Bill issued on the 24 March by Abby Kirkby, Secretariat to the APPG, argued that the legislation would give the Police wide-ranging powers based on highly subjective criteria. Highlighting the disproportionate impact on minority and ethnic communities, which could bring the legislation in conflict with equality and human rights legislation, the briefing pointed out that Police Forces themselves disagree with the allocation of additional powers.

Meanwhile, concerns were raised that the Bill will entrench existing inequalities faced by the GRT communities, and that the Bill will serve to push Gypsies and Travellers into the criminal justice system. Speaking at the meeting, CLP solicitor Chris Johnson said: ‘You’re not immediately a criminal by this legislation, but you can very easily be made a criminal.’

The criminalisation of trespass was the subject of a debate at the House of Commons yesterday afternoon at 4:30, after a petition organised by author and policy coordinator for Rewilding Britain gained 134,000 signatures. MP for the City of Durham Mary Foy, an attendee of the APPG meeting, spoke at the debate: ‘We have a racism problem when a section of our society is blamed and targeted relentlessly… We should be honest about what this is, a political attack on Gypsy, Roma and Traveller Communities.’

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Zohra is a recent law graduate, and a volunteer Justice Gap reporter. She is currently working on a research project on social welfare law, with a focus on housing and homelessness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Campaigners call for cut in ‘destructive’ short-term sentences for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller women
Campaigners call for cut in ‘destructive’ short-term…
Anti-traveller injunctions potentially in breach of human rights
Anti-traveller injunctions potentially in breach of…
New 'stop and search' powers to target knife crime will 'further criminalise' the young
New 'stop and search' powers to target knife crime…
‘Serious concerns’ over human rights impact of 'spycops' Bill, say MPs
‘Serious concerns’ over human rights impact of…
Legal observers arrested at demo against crackdown on the right to protest
Legal observers arrested at demo against crackdown…