Police officer suspended for kicking a man in the head following a ‘truly shocking’ incident at Manchester airport

A viral video, which showed a policeman kicking a man in the head at Manchester Airport, has been described as ‘truly shocking’ by Greater Manchester Police. It was confirmed this morning that the officer involved had been suspended pending further investigation.

The video showed the police officer holding a Taser over a man on the floor and then kicking him in the head. The same officer then pointed his Taser at a second man, dragged him to the floor, and began to hit him in the head.

The incident occurred after GMP responded to an incident at Terminal 2 of the airport on Tuesday evening following reports of a fight. During the attempt to make arrests, three officers were assaulted, resulting in one officer sustaining a broken nose. Four men were subsequently arrested for affray and assaulting emergency workers. GMP has voluntarily referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which will review the referral.

The suspension of the officer followed widespread criticism. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday morning, Former Met Chief Superintendent, Dal Babu, said the incident was ‘totally appalling’ and he believed racism ‘played a significant part’. He described the force used as ‘totally excessive’ on an ‘effectively defenceless’ man and said: ‘This is a very, very serious incident, and at a time when trust in the police is so low, this is another example of an incident where people will be further concerned.’

Former Scotland Yard superintendent, Nusrit Mehtab, urged the GMP to suspend the officer, telling Sky News on Thursday morning, ‘The kick, because he raised his head was horrendous enough, and then the stamping on the head, those two combined cannot ever be justified.’

According to The Guardian, the Home Office is believed to have ordered an explanation from GMP regarding the incident. Home Officer and Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson stated, ‘I am aware of disturbing footage from an incident at Manchester airport this afternoon and understand the public concern it has prompted. I have asked for a full update from Greater Manchester police.’

Following the incident, a protest erupted yesterday outside a police station in Rochdale, Greater Manchester. The BBC reports that a crowd of potentially several hundred demonstrators gathered to challenge the police for institutional racism with chants of ‘shame on you’. The GMP acknowledged the public concern and respected the right to protest, noting the demonstration ended peacefully.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, shared concerns with the force’s Deputy Chief Constable and said, ‘I have seen the disturbing video footage circulating of a GMP officer at Manchester Airport and recognize the widespread and deep concern this has caused in Greater Manchester and beyond.’ As investigations proceed, community leaders and officials emphasize the need for transparency and swift action to address and prevent such occurrences in the future.