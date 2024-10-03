Murder trial of officer who shot Chris Kaba begins

The trial of Martyn Blake, the police officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba, began yesterday at the Old Bailey.

Opening the prosecution, Tom Little KC told the jury that the officer’s decision was ‘not reasonably justified or justifiable’ and further argued that ‘the body-worn footage and footage from police vehicle cameras show that it was not necessary to shoot.’

‘That is why, we say, that this is a case of murder rather than the use of lawful self-defence or lawful defence of another by the defendant.’

Martyn Blake denies the murder charge.

On Monday 5 September 2022 Chris Kaba, a Black rapper from Streatham, South London, was fatally shot in the head by Metropolitan Police firearms officer Martyn Blake during a police operation. This followed reports of men getting into cars after shots were fired in Brixton. No firearms were found in the car.

Following the initial decision to charge Martyn Blake with murder, Chris Kaba’s family stated, ‘we pray that justice will be served.’” Yesterday, this message was reiterated through the family-led campaign “Justice For Chris Kaba,” as family members and supporters were seen holding signs outside the courthouse

The trial is expected to last three weeks.