Ministry of Justice reveals plan to tackle ‘dire’ situation at Winchester prison

The Ministry of Justice has published an urgent improvement plan for HMP Winchester, after a damning report by the Prisons watchdog, HM inspectorate of Prison, in October 2024.

The plan will allow the prison to receive extra staff and improved training to tackle violence and improve safety. A new prison-wide drug strategy will aim to improve security. There is also commitment for urgent repairs and renovation, including a repaired CCTV system.

As reported by the Justice Gap in October, the prisons watchdog found that 47% of prisoners said it was easy to get illicit drugs. A random drug testing held in August returned a positive rate of 41%. The report painted a grim picture of high levels of violence, drug use, bad conditions of cells due to mould and vandalism. It prompted the prisons watchdog to write directly to the Secretary of State for Justice to start the Urgent Notification process – making Winchester one of five prisons to receive such a notice over the last year.

Volunteers at the Independent Monitoring Board reviewing Winchester prison also found several issues of concern earlier this year. They found that there had been an 85% of increase of violence on prison staff by the prisoners, with 232 incidents recorded. 35% increase in the prisoner-on-prisoner assaults. Instances of force increased by 43% to control the prisoners. The incidences of self-harm increased by 47% in the number of individuals as well as the severity of the recorded incidents.

In dealing with unfit facilities, the Ministry of Justice highlight that the improvement plan has already removed nine cells from use. More regular cleaning and repairs are being undertaken in other damaged cells.

Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons and Probation said that ‘the dire situation at Winchester highlighted by the Chief Inspector is yet another symptom of the prison crisis we inherited.’

‘We are supporting the prison and its staff who are working hard to deliver improvements in challenging circumstances. This action plan will ensure they have the support they need.’

Sherrin Moss, IMB Chair of HMP Winchester said: ‘While levels of violence are of a real concern for the Board, we note a recent reduction in figures and trust this trend can continue. The introduction of further early release schemes emphasises the urgent need for additional rehabilitation and resettlement support.’