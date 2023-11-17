WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
November 17 2023
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

Met Police officers investigated for gross misconduct in Stephen Port serial murder case 

Met Police officers investigated for gross misconduct in Stephen Port serial murder case 

The independent police watchdog has announced an investigation in eight current and former Metropolitan Police officers for gross misconduct that may have delayed the capture of the ‘Grinder killer’ Stephen Port. Over a 16-month period Port murdered four men in east London. The victims’ family members accused police at the time of not taking the killings, by overdose of the date rape drug GHB, seriously.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) initially found there had been no wrongdoing by officers involved the case, despite the fact that basic errors in investigation allowed Port to kill again and again. After new evidence from a 2021 inquest hearing became known, the IOPC announced in June 2022 that they were re-investigating the Stephen Porter case.

Now, five current and three former MPS are being investigated for possible breaches of professional standards, including those relating to equality, integrity, duties, and responsibility.

The IOPC regional director Steve Noonan said: ‘Our re-investigation has been, and continues to be, thorough and detailed’. The investigation into the officers’ conduct will take into account witness interviews, the murder trial, police investigations, and the four inquests into unexplained deaths.

Neil Hudgell, of Hudgell Solicitors welcomed the announcement that the officers are to be investigated and reiterated their ‘dedication to…ensure full transparency and accountability’.

If any of the eight officers are found to have committed gross misconduct in relation to the murder investigations, disciplinary procedures or criminal proceedings may follow.

Met Commander Jon Savell said: ‘Since the deaths of Anthony, Gabriel, Daniel, and Jack we continue to work hard to ensure the service we provide is better while understanding we have more to do.’ He said recognises that the police must be committed to improving their investigations and the public’s trust that they can keep them safe.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Michelle-Angela Abayomi-Delavina is a Justice Gap reporter and is studying for an LLM in International Commercial Law at Cardiff University.

Related Posts

Stephen Port murders
Homophobic 'assumptions' led to botched Stephen Port…
police lantern B&W
Scores of officers facing multiple charges of misconduct
Police lights, from Flickr under Creative Comms, Etolane
Former Police Federation head to face misconduct charges
police lantern B&W
Gross misconduct by Met officers over unjust stop…
police-car-flickr-the-essex-tech
Police watchdog opens investigations for alleged…