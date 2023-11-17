Met Police officers investigated for gross misconduct in Stephen Port serial murder case 

The independent police watchdog has announced an investigation in eight current and former Metropolitan Police officers for gross misconduct that may have delayed the capture of the ‘Grinder killer’ Stephen Port. Over a 16-month period Port murdered four men in east London. The victims’ family members accused police at the time of not taking the killings, by overdose of the date rape drug GHB, seriously.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) initially found there had been no wrongdoing by officers involved the case, despite the fact that basic errors in investigation allowed Port to kill again and again. After new evidence from a 2021 inquest hearing became known, the IOPC announced in June 2022 that they were re-investigating the Stephen Porter case.

Now, five current and three former MPS are being investigated for possible breaches of professional standards, including those relating to equality, integrity, duties, and responsibility.

The IOPC regional director Steve Noonan said: ‘Our re-investigation has been, and continues to be, thorough and detailed’. The investigation into the officers’ conduct will take into account witness interviews, the murder trial, police investigations, and the four inquests into unexplained deaths.

Neil Hudgell, of Hudgell Solicitors welcomed the announcement that the officers are to be investigated and reiterated their ‘dedication to…ensure full transparency and accountability’.

If any of the eight officers are found to have committed gross misconduct in relation to the murder investigations, disciplinary procedures or criminal proceedings may follow.

Met Commander Jon Savell said: ‘Since the deaths of Anthony, Gabriel, Daniel, and Jack we continue to work hard to ensure the service we provide is better while understanding we have more to do.’ He said recognises that the police must be committed to improving their investigations and the public’s trust that they can keep them safe.