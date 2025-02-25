Met Police faces criticism after hiring 1,000 unvetted officers

The Metropolitan Police is facing renewed criticism after revelations that over 1,000 officers were hired without reference checks, despite official guidelines requiring them.

According to The Times, this lapse occurred after the 2021 murder of Sarah Everard by former officer Wayne Couzens. The policy not to properly check references was introduced in early 2020 and remained in place for up to 18 months.

This development comes amid broader concerns over the force’s ability to remove officers deemed unfit to serve. Earlier this month, the High Court ruled against the Met’s strategy of dismissing officers who failed vetting clearance. The Guardian reported that Sir Mark Rowley, Met Commissioner, described the ruling as leaving policing in a ‘hopeless position’.

The judgment determined that withdrawing vetting clearance alone was not a lawful basis for dismissal, meaning officers accused of serious misconduct, including rape and sexual assault, could not be removed without a full disciplinary process.

These revelations follow a 2023 review by Baroness Casey that found the force to be institutionally racist, misogynistic, and homophobic. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has also identified cultural and structural issues related to bullying within the Met. The Justice Gap has previously reported that campaigners argue for addressing the broader culture of misogyny within policing rather than focusing solely on individual failures.

A 2021 survey revealed that 76% of women believe the culture of policing must change to better respond to violence against women and girls, while 10% said they would be less likely to report sexual assault to police following the Everard case.

The latest failing are expected to be passed on to the public inquiry on policing standards chaired by Dame Elish Angiolini.

As quoted in the Times, the Met Police said that ‘we are continuing to strengthen our approach, taking account of learning from inquiries by Baroness Casey and Dame Elish Angiolini. We have recruited extra vetting officers, introduced a new force policy and decision-making framework, and invested in new technology to make sure only those with the highest standards serve in the Met’.