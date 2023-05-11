Met finds documents relating to the Daniel Morgan case two years late

The Met Police have found new material which should have been disclosed to the panel investigating the police’s handling of Daniel Morgan’s murder investigation, two years after the report was published.

The material, totalling some 95 pages, was found in a locked cupboard in New Scotland Yard which “had not been used for a number of years”. The Met has written both to Daniel Morgan’s family, and the head of the Panel Baroness O’Loan, and will provide them with the material.

The documents were found in January. An assessment of the documents started in February. ‘We fully acknowledge how unacceptable and deeply regrettable this situation is,’ said Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray.

Alistair Morgan, Daniel’s brother, said ‘I’m despairing of the police but, again, that’s really nothing new for me.’

Daniel Morgan was found murdered with an axe in 1987. He had been working as a private detective, and investigating a story related to corruption within the Met. No one has ever been convicted of his murder.

The Daniel Morgan Independent Panel examined the police investigations surrounding Morgan’s death, and found the work “totally inadequate”. The report criticized the Met for “institutional corruption” and singled out former Commissioner Cressida Dick’s “lack of candour” in dealing with the panel. The inquiry concluded in June 2021.

Also found were 71 pages which should have been provided to a related inquiry by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.