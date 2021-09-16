Justice Gap back on September 29

The Justice Gap will not be updated until Wednesday, September 29.

I am taking a break from all work commitments until then.

Sadly lost my much loved elderly Mum & Dad to Covid this week. Taking a break from all work including @JusticeGap. Jon x pic.twitter.com/EWmferiddK — The Justice Gap (@JusticeGap) September 9, 2021

My Mum and Dad died last week after a short stay in hospital having tested positive for Covid. They lived long and full lives – Mum was 92 and Dad 89 – however their last couple of years were increasing difficult as they both had significant health issues. They were great and will be much missed.

Their funeral is on Tuesday, September 28 and the Justice Gap will resume later in the week.

Thanks for your support, Jon.