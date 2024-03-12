IPP sentence contributed to the suicide of Francis Williams, inquest finds

On the 28th January 2023, 43 year-old Francis Williams took his own life after being alerted that he was facing potential recall to prison under an IPP sentence, despite this being 12 years after his initial release. An inquest into Mr Williams’ death on Tuesday 5th March concluded that his IPP sentence had caused or contributed to his death.

The Imprisonment for Public Protection sentence (IPP) order was placed upon Francis following a street robbery charge 18 years previously. The sentence left him in constant fear of being sent back to prison at any time. On the 27th January 2023, Francis was told he was facing recall to prison after he was ejected from a hostel in Bognor Regis and became homeless. The day before he took his own life, Francis informed his probation officer that he would rather die than go back to prison and said the police would find a body. This led to his probation officer alerting the Sussex Police to flag Francis as a vulnerable missing person. However, following the alert, the police re-categorised him as a wanted person on recall and insufficient steps were taken to find him.

The controversial IPP sentence was created as a way to manage offenders who had committed crimes that did not warrant life sentences, but who were believed to pose potential concerns to public safety. IPPs were abolished under David Cameron for being ‘unclear and inconsistent’ in July 2011, but many, like Mr Williams, are still subject to the anxiety that they cause because the changes to the law did not apply retrospectively. According to the latest Ministry of Justice figures, the number of people still on IPPs who were recalled to prison increased by 8% to 1,625 last year.

Francis Williams was among one of the first people to receive an IPP sentence in 2006. Following his release, he had worked hard to rebuild his life, even setting up a successful personal training business in Brighton. However, he struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues for most of his life and the fear of going back to prison due to a relapse, consumed him. The freedom he received after being released 12 years ago, was clouded by the IPP regime.

Suzanne Rodriguez, Francis’s sister, responded to the verdict saying: ‘Today’s verdict sends an important message that more needs to be done in addressing the widespread issues that surround IPP sentences and raising awareness of the same. Francis lived a large portion of his life under an IPP sentence, battling the impact that this had on his day-to-day existence and his mental health. He was absolutely terrified of being recalled. As a family, we are keen to continue to raise awareness of the consequences of the IPP sentencing regime and the effect it continues to have on other individuals who are still in a similar position…’ and their families.

The family’s solicitor from Hodge Jones & Allen, Olivia Coffey, stated that individuals with IPP sentences are left ‘languishing in our justice system, with no certainty regarding their futures.’

The coroner has indicated that a ‘Prevention of Future Death’ report is due to be put out, highlighting concerns over the intense psychological pressures placed on IPP prisoners and the risks the sentence poses to individuals. Last year, the Ministry of Justice announced that those who have not re-offended in the last five years would be automatically released from their IPPs, but this will not apply to many, including those still in prison.

The Guardian reports that a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice offered condolences to the family and friends of Francis Williams and has said that these [IPP] sentences are a ‘stain on the justice system,’ stating that they have taken ‘decisive action’ to limit licence periods for IPP offenders in efforts to give rehabilitated people an opportunity to ‘move on with their lives.’