Introducing the Justice Gap podcast

Coming next week: A regular new podcast series where we hear from those at the sharp end of fighting injustice, wherever it may rear its head. Starting with interviews with core participants from the Undercover Policing Inquiry – the so-called Spycops inquiry.

The Justice Gap podcast will present stories from activists, victims of injustice, lawyers, and those working in the justice system who have dedicated themselves to making positive changes.

