Inquest reveals Oladeji Omishore tasered three times by police before falling into river Thames

An inquest into the death of a man who died after falling from a bridge into the Thames has found police tasered him three times before he entered the river.

Oladeji Omishore, 41, was experiencing a mental health crisis when police were called in June 2022. He was reported to have been holding a screwdriver or a knife, but the inquest had heard this was in fact the gas lighter he used to light cigarettes. The inquest saw body-worn footage from police that showed them picking up the lighter from the ground, though they made no mention of the fact that Omishore, known as Deji, didn’t in fact have a weapon in their statements later that day, saying he had been ‘armed with a screwdriver’.

On 21 June 2022, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) corrected the record and confirmed that Deji had in fact been carrying a plastic and metal fire lighter.

The inquest also heard recordings of 999 calls made on that day, with witnesses who called police describing an ‘obviously very, very unwell’ man outside Lister Hospital.

A bystander video of Deji being Tasered and subsequently falling into the River Thames was posted on social media and went viral. The family were unaware of Deji’s contact with police or the use of Taser on him, before they saw the video on social media, while he lay dying in hospital.

Speaking ahead of the inquest opening, Oladeji’s family said: ‘Oladeji’s precious, vulnerable life was tragically cut short far too soon. The pain is indescribable, and the haunting memory of the moments leading up to his death is one we cannot erase. His life mattered, and his loss should never be in vain.

As a family, we have sought justice, knowing that while we cannot bring him back, we can honour his memory by demanding accountability and justice. No family should have to endure the unbearable pain of grieving a loved one while also fighting for answers and accountability. At times, the weight of this battle has been overwhelming, but we refuse to let his story be forgotten.

Oladeji’s sudden and deeply painful passing has left an irreplaceable void in our lives, made even heavier by the knowledge of his untapped potential. We hope that Oladeji’s story will shine a light on critical policing issues. No others must ever endure this pain.’

The inquest continues.