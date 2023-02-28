Humberside Police declined to prosecute Inspector who groped two children

Humberside Police opted not to prosecute a senior officer who has been found to have groped two girls.

Inspector Craig Mattinson, aged 47, was sacked on Thursday from the police service, following the hearing which found him guilty of gross misconduct. Mr Mattinson was said to have inappropriately touched two girls, then aged 14 and 17, between April 2003 and April 2005. Mr Mattinson continues to deny these claims.

The panel concluded that Mr Mattinson’s conduct was “unprofessional, sexual and inappropriate”. Both girls were able to provide spoken testimony during the hearing, being referred to as “honest and credible” witnesses, who described Mr Mattinson as “touchy-feely” and “persistent”, while explaining the abuse that occurred.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) informed the BBC that the case was not referred to CPS services to be considered for criminal proceedings.

Humberside Police stated “correct procedures” has been followed, claiming they had conducted a criminal investigation into the incident, whereby “the potential to secure a successful prosecution at court was deemed not possible”.

When asked who had decided this, the CPS informed that the case was not referred to them to consider, despite it falling within their role to prosecute criminal cases following investigations by the police and other investigative organisations, with decisions being made “independently of the police”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct stated that the case had been referred to them, however, after “careful consideration of the available information”, it opted for a local investigation by the police force. Explaining that this decision was reached through examining the amount of evidence that they had already assembled.

Humberside Police assured the BBC that they would act, should additional information come to light regarding Mr Mattinson’s misconduct.