Gaps in mental health support for prisoners

The recent report of HM Inspectorate of Prisons concludes that while positive progress has been made since the last inspection at Portland prison and young offenders’ institution in South Dorset, there is more work to be done, particularly on mental health support for prisoners.

The two impromptu visits this summer follow a worrying visit in 2019 and the nomination of a new prison governor in 2020.

Portland faces amongst the highest rates of self-harm compared with similar prisons. Since the last inspection, there have been two suicides and recorded levels of self-harm have increased by 15%. The report describes the number of incidents as being on a ‘gradual upward trajectory over the past year’ but identifies that more needs to be done to understand the reasons for this.

The level of assaults on prisoners has also been increasing, with prisoners younger than 21 being responsible for 38% of all assaults (while they only make up 14% of the prison population), and a further 39% being carried out by 21-24 year olds. The report finds that there is insufficient understanding about what is driving the violence, and while positive steps have been taken to support young adults involved, further provision is needed for the high numbers with neurodiverse conditions or mental health issues.

Inspectors found the mental health services provided to be seriously understaffed and overstretched. They identified the need to provide longer term, specialised interventions to support prisoners’ mental health and actions plans to reduce self-harm and to meet the needs of younger prisoners.

Provision of learning resources were also found to be inadequate and there is concern that prisoners are not being prepared effectively for employment on release.

Charlie Taylor, Chief Inspector for Prisons, said that while Portland prison has made progress since its last inspection, leaders ‘need to maintain focus on the prison’s primary role as a training and resettlement jail’ with the aim that this will prepare prisoners more for eventual release. It is hoped that such focus will ‘lead to less debt, fewer incidents of violence and improved mental health, particularly if the prison can overcome difficulties recruiting mental health staff’.