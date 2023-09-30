WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
October 02 2023
Five more Horizon Scandal convictions set aside

A further five subpostmasters have had their convictions set aside due to Horizon failings.

The CCRC supported the applications of five subpostmasters due to the prosecution’s reliance on evidence from the Horizon computer system. All five had their convictions set aside as unsafe on 27 September.

This brings the total number of quashed convictions from Horizon cases up to 85.

The Horizon computer system, used by the Post Office to manage accounts from 1999, was used to support more than 700 convictions for theft and fraud over a span of 15 years. The system was later found to be “not remotely robust”, generating erratic shortfalls.

The scandal has been described as “the UK’s most widespread miscarriage of justice”. An inquiry into the affair is currently being led by Sir Wyn Williams.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher said: ‘The CCRC has remained at the forefront of Post Office Horizon cases and continues to raise awareness of the options open to convicted sub-postmasters and counter staff. Anybody who believes a conviction was due to problems with the Horizon computer system can consider challenging their conviction and these latest cases referred by us to the appeal courts confirm this.’

Jack is former historian and university lecturer, moving to a career at the bar. He has a keen interest in civil rights, individual liberty, and the role of the state

