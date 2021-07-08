Ex-High Court judge widow calls for ‘anonymity until charge’

She made the case for ‘anonymity up to the point of charge’. ‘Everyone remains anonymous, that in itself would be a step forward,’ she said. ‘I think it’s less likely that in the immediate future, we will get anonymity after being charged. But I would like to ask the question, why can the complainant then not be revealed after the case?’

Lady Lavinia spoke about having to face her accuser face-to-face after he opted not to give evidence from behind a screen. ‘It was horrendous and because it was a nightingale court, he was as close to me as you are now,’ she said to Barnett. ‘To have to listen to a day and half to all the ghastly things that were said about me… well, I don’t have to say otherwise I would breakdown completely.’

Lady Lavinia said she felt the case would not have got to court if she ‘hadn’t had such a high profile husband’ which was, the BBC report noted, denied by the Crown Prosecution Service.